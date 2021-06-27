iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Biggest Upgrade Expected





The iPhone 13 should be a major upgrade for those who continue to use the iPhone 11. We already know that we will have 5G, faster processors, and better cameras.

But what exactly can you expect in terms of model, design, price, and overall performance? And does it make sense to upgrade this fall two years or so later?

We’ve been closely tracking all iPhone 13 rumors to give you a preview of this iPhone 13 and iPhone 11. We’re also keeping it up to date as we approach the September release date of Apple’s new flagship. Here’s everything you can expect from your new iPhone.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Models and Prices

This time Apple has a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Yeah, it’s the same size as the iPhone 12 lineup.

There were three models in the iPhone 11 series: the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini hasn’t proven to be that popular, but it seems that Apple maintains a mini model for the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 is reportedly priced relatively “equivalent” to the iPhone 12. So you can get an iPhone 13 mini for $ 699, an iPhone 13, for $ 799, an iPhone 13 Pro for $ 999, and an iPhone 13 Pro Max for $ 1,099.

The iPhone 11 starts at $ 699, and the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $ 999 and $ 1,099, respectively. Since then, Apple has lowered the price of the iPhone 11 to $ 599, but the iPhone 11 Pro and ProMax have each dropped by $ 100, at least if these two phones are still available. (Apple sells the iPhone 11 only, but carriers continue to offer Pro models.)

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Design and Color

Rendering of iPhone 13 (Image credit: Ian Zelbo / Twitter)

The iPhone 13 lineup should provide the same look and feel as the iPhone 12. In short, you can expect the iPhone 11 to move from a rounded design to a more square look. Some people like it, but others find the new chassis easy to hold and not good at digging into their hands.

You can also expect the iPhone 13’s Ceramic Shield display, which the iPhone 11 didn’t have. This upgrade improves drop resistance, but it’s still a good idea to get a case.

Based on various reports, the iPhone 13 should provide a small notch in the display. This should make the screen look more immersive. Although minor, the iPhone 13 is said to offer a new diagonal camera placement on the back.

Finally, the iPhone 13 is reported to offer some new color options. There are rumors that pink has been added to the regular iPhone 13 mix. I’ve also heard that the iPhone 13 Pro series may have new matte black options and perhaps a bronze or orange color.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Display

iPhone 13 Pro Rendering (Image Credit: Concept Creator)

The biggest iPhone 13 rumors related to displays are that both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer a 120Hz ProMotion display. This allows for smoother scrolling, more responsive gameplay (assuming touch sensitivity is also improved), and better video playback of supported content.

I haven’t heard much about other display upgrades in the iPhone 13 lineup, except that the notch shrinks on all models. Yes, I would like to hide it, but due to Face ID, the notch must still be present.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Camera

iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit (image credit: UnboxTherapy / YouTube)

This is where the most influential upgrades from iPhone 11 are expected. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now offering LiDAR sensors that support focus speed. This was previously limited to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. In addition, ultra-wide-angle lenses have been reported to provide autofocus.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max allegedly offer a new 6-element ultra-wide-angle lens. As a general rule, the more elements in the lens, the better the image quality tends to be.

But the most exciting camera upgrades can be on the side of computational photography of things. Apple may offer a new portrait mode for video and an astrophotography mode for shooting the night sky.

What’s unclear is where Apple is heading in the zoom. For example, the iPhone 11 has 5x digital zoom, but the iPhone 12 has the same. Therefore, upgrades are welcome. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro had 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max now has up to 2.5x optical zoom and 12z digital zoom.

There are some rumors that Apple can offer a periscope zoom lens in its iPhone 13 Pro lineup, but Apple may not offer such power until iPhone 14 and above.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Performance and 5G

Rendering of iPhone 13 (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

This is a very simple prediction. The iPhone 11 Pro has a pretty good 7nm A13 Bionic chip that provides excellent performance, and the iPhone 12 Pro has raised the ante with the 5nm A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 is expected to feature an even better A15 Bionic chip that uses the 5nm process.

Overall, performance gains aren’t as reliable as machine learning. This allows the iPhone to share things with friends on iOS 15 simply by looking at the photo and saying “Share this with Sarah”. The new chip should also be more efficient, which should help save battery life.

The iPhone 11 was stuck without 5G, but the new iPhone 13 series should offer a high-speed 5G modem, probably the Qualcomm X60. This modem can simultaneously aggregate 5G data from both millimeter-wave and sub-6GHz bands.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Battery and Charging

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The iPhone 11 series had a 3,046 mAh battery, but the iPhone 11 Pro (3,046 mAh) was a bit smaller and the iPhone 11 Pro Max was the largest (3,969 mAh).

iPhone 13 battery rumors indicate that the iPhone 13 mini offers a 2,406 mAh battery (larger than the 2,227 mAh iPhone 12 mini), but the regular iPhone 13 is 3,095 on both regular and Pro models. Jump to. The iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly has a whopping 4,352mAh battery.

Given the 5G power demand, I’m not sure if the iPhone 13 phone will last longer on charge than the iPhone 11, but it should last longer than the iPhone 12 lineup.

iPhone 13 must also offer MagSafe wireless charging. This is not supported on iPhone 11. With this magnetic charger, you can throw away Lightning, even if it’s not as fast as wired charging. As with the iPhone 12, you can also expect that there will be no charger in the box.

Wired charging speeds shouldn’t change much between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13, with the former at 18W and the latter at 20W.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 11: Outlook

The recent iPhone upgrade interval isn’t considered two years, as the phones are just getting much better. However, if you currently own an iPhone 11, you can step up to the iPhone 13 and enjoy 5G speeds, faster overall performance, and an upgraded camera.

We’re also not sure how well the iPhone 11 can run iOS 15, as complaints about older iPhones slowing down with new software can surface. For more information on the iPhone 13, we’ll update this comparison and finally see the new iPhone this fall.

