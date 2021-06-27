Considering Blockchain and AI for Digital Innovation Initiatives Nigeria: Minister





Nigeria is exploring blockchain, artificial intelligence and other new technologies to promote an innovation-driven culture. This is due to Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of the country. At a recent event, the minister revealed that he is committed to the government’s recently developed national blockchain roadmap.

The Nigerian government continues to see blockchain as one of the technologies capable of turning the fate of the country around. At the recent Annual Digital Africa Conference, the Minister reiterated that the government is interested in this technology. The theme of the event was the construction of a new Africa using AI and blockchain. The minister said it couldn’t come any further, especially given the government’s efforts to promote blockchain.

Mr. Pantami is also actively preparing to utilize blockchain technology in the digital economy, and recently formulated a national blockchain recruitment strategy.

The Nigerian government is developing the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, which the Minister believes will greatly help enable the adoption of blockchain and other new technologies.

He said their main purpose was to create an atmosphere that heralded the arrival of an innovation-driven culture among the Nigerian masses.

The minister’s feelings were repeated by Inuwakashifu, the director of the Nigerian National Information Technology Development Agency. The agency is responsible for developing programs that drive the growth of ICT in Nigeria.

At the same event, Inuwa said that for Nigeria, where economic diversification is urgently needed, digital economic activity transcends all aspects of human effort and the economic sector and is key to diversification. ..

Inuwa praised the pace at which sub-Saharan countries are adopting blockchain, AI, 5G and the Internet of Things. But according to him, Nigeria is clearly the winner. He believes that West African countries can take advantage of the world’s seventh-largest population and advanced economies to further lead the adoption of emerging technologies.

The country strives to lead the continent by adopting blockchain, but continues to crack down on digital currencies. The Central Bank of Nigeria banned all commercial banks from trading with digital currency customers earlier this year. Although the ban has doubled in recent months, he argued that it was not a complete ban on digital currencies. Banks have been working on the CBDC for the past two years.

