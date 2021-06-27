Google Pixel 6: That would be cool





For a while, it’s the biggest smartphone camera sensor, and despite changing the guard, the GN2 can continue to display. This is the current Samsung smartphone camera sensor and is probably included in the best smartphone cameras currently available. Anyway, it leads the Mi 11 Ultra on the Xiaomi DXOMARK leaderboard and has scored high in other test reports.

Of course, today it’s not just about hardware. That’s why it sounds great, just the most modern rumor. Google is also said to want to use this Samsung camera sensor on the Pixel 6. Therefore, you can use the best camera sensors on the smartphones of companies that currently offer the best camera software. At least in some areas, even if competition gets a little closer.

The best hardware with the best software?

The 1 / 1.12 inch 50MP image sensor guarantees ultra-clear images on the one hand and creates a very special look on the other. Given the hardware, it has a very nice background blur and Google uses only the software of previous smartphones. If this image sensor is connected to the Pixel 6, the camera can perform this “backwork” without any additional calculations. However, there are drawbacks to this technology, as MKBHD shows in the following video.

Samsung may go beyond the game

Of course, Google has several options, and Sony’s current camera sensor is pretty good too. However, we are currently working closely with many projects with Samsung Together, and the camera sensor selection seems to be pre-programmed to some extent. In any case, previous leaks on the Pixel 6 smartphone show that there is a strong architecture in the camera area. It talks about big sensors.

6+ New Joint Ventures: Samsung and Google’s Android Revolution?

