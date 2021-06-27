LEGO Super Mario delivers action for two players on the Luigi Starter course





If you haven’t fallen in love with the Lego Super Mario set and its various extensions, Lego gives you another reason to rob you of this adorable little nostalgia. The recently announced LEGO Luigi set introduces a new two-player mode that allows players to collect rewards and defeat various enemies while running custom courses together.

The two figures can be easily paired via Bluetooth so players can play as a team. Then add by performing synchronized actions such as walking, flipping, jumping, collaborating to defeat enemies, completing challenges, sharing rewards, changing play and competing with each other. You can collect digital coins.

“For us, it’s all about facilitating continuous creative restructuring and extended play time. With today’s announcement, LEGO Mario and LEGO Louise, their friends and enemies are new interactive for endless fun. Excited not only to revive in a way, but also to expand their playing experience and the world of LEGO Super Mario with more new sets and characters, LEGO Super Mario creative lead Simon Kent said: It states in.

Lego Louise and Lego Mario are available as separate starter courses, both serving as a gateway to the world of Lego Super Mario and starting August 1st, two players can play interactively with any combination of the two figures. ..

(Image credit: Lego)

To further expand the world of Super Mario, LEGO has also introduced four new expansion sets, two new power-up packs and ten new character packs. Starting today, you can pre-order the Bowser Airship Expansion Set. This set gives fans the first chance to board an infamous airship and build an exciting new level in space. After repelling Kamek, Goomba, and Rocky Wrench, you will eventually fight the ship itself. The ship can be placed in “flying mode” or folded in “course mode”.

Other new products announced today include: Power-up pack for Frog Mario and Bee Mario. Players can change their play and dress Lego Mario in a playful frog and bee suit. The Boss Mobro Topple Tower Expansion Set allows kids to play the fun of Topple Tower alone or with friends and family with figures from Lego Mario and Lego Luigi.

The complete list of announced products is as follows:

71391 Bowsers Airship Expansion Set (AED 499) 71388 Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set (AED 149) 71389 Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set (AED 179) 71390 Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set (AED 349) 71392 Frog Mario Power Uppack (AED 49) 71393 Bee Mario Power Uppack (AED 49) 71394 Character Pack Series 3 (10 collectable character packs including Galoomba, Parachute Bob-omb, Crowber, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-Up Mushroom, Scuttlebug and Swoop) (AED 19)

With the Luigi Starter Course and the Bousers Airship Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Adventures can be pre-ordered from the LEGO website. It will be available online from major retailers around the world on August 1, 2021.

The rest of the announced products will be available for purchase from August 1st. The recommended retail price for the Adventure with Luigi Starter Course is 299 Dirhams and the Bowser Airship Expansion Set is 499 Dirhams.

