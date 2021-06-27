How Enterprises Enthusiasm





The Chief Human Resources Officer is addressing a number of issues as companies plan to return workers to the office. Are they mandating vaccinations, or are they simply encouraging employees to be vaccinated? How do hybrid schedules need to be determined and will innovation be compromised if people continue to work from home?

These and other questions were addressed by Katy Milkman, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of the new book How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where to Where You WantBe. She attended CNBC’s Workforce Executive Council Town Hall on Thursday to help CHRO find the best way to make a long-term change and provide employees with new ways of running that move forward. did.

Choose a concise strategy for vaccines

The United States is approaching herd immunity against Covid-19, but the virus variants and the total death toll of over 600,000 have increased hesitation to return to the office. Milkman said companies should choose a clear strategy surrounding vaccines to alleviate their concerns.

According to Milkman, there are various strategies companies can take when it comes to vaccines. On the other hand, she said, it is legal to require vaccinations before companies return to work.

Morgan Stanley recently required JP Morgan to present vaccination proof to employees while encouraging vaccination, but to record vaccination status on the company portal before returning to the office. Announced that it will require employees.

With optional obligations, companies such as American Airlines, Kroger, and Target continue to encourage employees to be vaccinated through prizes, paid leave, and transportation to vaccination sites.

If companies are uncertain about their mandates and motivations, Milkman said they can take a “softer approach” by encouraging vaccination using communication strategies. One approach is to emphasize that the vaccine belongs to the employee. When people feel something is theirs, she said they are unlikely to give it up.

“Just telling us that the vaccine is reserved for you can significantly increase your vaccination rate at a very low cost,” says Milkman.

Stay transparent about your decision to return to work

Companies like Dropbox allow employees to continue working from home, while other companies like Apple and Bank of America expect employees to return to the office by September.

No matter what plan the company chooses, Milkman said it needs to be transparent to employees about how to make decisions and why the final decision was chosen.

“Best practice is to figure out what’s best for your business, and to convey it, with empathy, clarity, and the ability to talk to people,” Milkman said. ..

Allow employees to speak out

In response to Apple’s decision, employees began protesting the return-to-work plan in early June, urging the company to allow the team to decide on individual plans.

According to Milkman, there are two important factors in how employees respond to decisions made. One factor is whether they like the decision, and the other is whether they think the process of reaching the decision is fair.

“Factors that influence whether we think the process is fair include feeling my voice heard,” Milkman said. “Did I investigate? Did I ask for my opinion? Maybe you made another decision, but at least you heard me, and the other voices of the organization are one of this decision. It was a club. “

Google initially planned to bring all employees back to the office by September, but then plans to allow more employees to work at home or outside the office with some capacity. It has changed. Other big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook are giving employees the option to stay from home.

“People’s emotional response to such decisions is driven by procedures that they feel are fair, rather than the results themselves,” says Milkman.

