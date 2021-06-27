“Q Anonshaman” will take a proficiency test in a federal prison in Colorado





Jacob Anthony Chansley, a January 6th Parliamentary mob known as QAnon Shaman, will take a proficiency test in a federal prison in Colorado.

In a court filing on Saturday, the government said Chansley was being held in a correctional facility in Littleton, Colorado, where he would be evaluated for competence.

In late January, Chancery acquitted six charges related to the riots, including chaotic behavior, entry into the Capitol, and internal demonstrations.

At the end of last month, a federal court in Washington, DC, decided that there was a good reason to believe the proficiency test was justified and ordered Chansley to take the test.

The exam determines whether he is currently suffering from a mental illness or defect and is mentally incapacitated to the extent that he does not understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or cannot adequately support his defense. To do.

According to another court document dated June 16, Chansley has been held at a Colorado facility since June 10.

Related to the riot after former President Donald Trump’s supporter Donald Trump suspected that Biden’s victory would have been proved if the Republican Party supported an order to invoke an insurrection law during a Floyd protest. Hundreds of people have been accused: Report Overnight Defense: Intel’s long-awaited UFO report | Biden meets President Afghanistan | Conservatives clash with Millie, MORE overwhelms Parliament and breaks security Delayed the approval of the 2020 presidential election in Congress.

Chancery has become one of Larry’s most famous figures, as seen in the shirtless photo wearing a horned helmet and face paint.

Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, filed in court on Tuesday, making his client a de facto service mark on January 6, similar to Nike Swooshinextricably, and permanent to an event that’s no longer known as the infamous day. It is written that it is related to. ..

Jacob A. Chansley, adorned with mugshot costumes lacking red, white and blue paint, is now a public figure, cursed and glorified from both sides of the big political division. Watkins writes.

