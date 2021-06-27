Shock, Rebellion, Uprising Notch Summer Showdown Wins





The San Francisco Shock, Toronto Defender, and Boston Uprising won the 2021 Overwatch League slate on Saturday. Here’s how the action went down:

In the middle pack team battle, Toronto Defender (5-4, 5 points) defeated Florida Mayhem (4-5, 5 points) in the 3-2 series. The series went back and forth many times and was full of established veteran star power, but was ultimately decided by newcomers to both teams.

Florida DPS Sunhun “Checkmate” Baek made his league debut in Game 1 of Ilios and played the Echo well. However, Toronto’s skillful refusal to dive in Florida resulted in a 2-1 victory and could not lead to a victory. Mayhem resumed things in Hollywood Game 2 and repeatedly dived the Defiant’s backline 2 to 1.

Florida looked strong in Game 3 and threatened to end the series with watchpoints. It was Gibraltar 3-1 but Toronto returned to Hanamura on the grit. DPS Luka “Aspire” Rolovic was the key to Defiant’s resurrection, playing Tracer well and confronting Jun-ki “Yaki” Kim of Florida, one of the best DPS players in the league.

Defiant stole the map victory at Hanamura, took Map 3-2 and let Game 5 decide the series. The series grew on the Lijiang Tower Line, with the Defiant winning 2-0. Beyond the checkmate-led mayhem. This victory will help Toronto get a lot of attention and start the summer showdown, but Florida will continue to slip after the dull June joust.

In another Saturday action, the San Francisco Shock (8-2, 8 points) overcame the upset fear of the London Spitfire (0-10), who did not win the 3-2 Series victory. The shock is still trying to adapt to life without the recently retired DPS Nam-Joo “Striker” Kwon revealed in the match. It may take some time for San Francisco to rediscover their path, but a match against a team desperately soaring for a victory in London may have kickstarted the process.

Called by a British hurricane on the Overwatch contender side, London got off to a strong start with a 2-1 victory in an oasis led by rookie DPS William “Spark R” Anderson, who was impressed with the two starts. .. San Francisco returned with a 3-1 victory at Eichenwalde, but London showed signs of life through the contest.

The Spitfire took Route 662-1 and threatened to take the series, but was shocked. San Francisco dominated the Temple of Anubis 2-1 and was forced into a series deciding Game 5 in Nepal. London is approaching, and by the end of the round, San Francisco won, Nepal won 2-1 and won the series.

The Boston Uprising (4-5, 4 points) closed the day with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Titans (0-9). Boston won 2-0 in Busan and Vancouver beat Hollywood 2-1 to bully the possibility of a third five-game series. However, the uprising quickly stopped it and took surveillance points: Gibraltar 2-1 and Hanamura 2-1 to ensure the victory of the series.

The OWL team will compete in a three-week match to qualify for the Double Elimination Playoff Bracket for the Summer Showdown on July 11-18.

The top 6 teams in the west and the top 4 teams in the east will play the first playoff round. Two teams from each region will advance to the final playoff round of double elimination.

The summer showdown qualifying will continue for 6 games on Sunday.

Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

New York Excelsior vs Los Angeles Valiant (East)

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal (West)

Boston Uprising vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Toronto Defiant vs. Vancouver Titans (West)

Regional Overwatch League rankings, win / loss records, map differences, league points:

West

1. Dallas Fuel, 5-3, 7, 10

2. San Francisco Shock, 8-2, 13, 8

3. Houston Outlaw, 7-1, 12, 7

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, 12, 7

5. Washington Justice, 5-3, 5, 5

6. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, -2, 5

7. Atlanta Reign, 4-4, 5, 5

8. Florida Mayhem, 4-5, -2, 5

9. Boston Uprising, 4-5, -2, 4

10. Paris Eternal, 4-5, -3, 4

11. Vancouver Titans, 0-9, -22, 0

12. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

east

1. Shanghai Dragons, 6-2, 9, 11

2. Seoul Dynasty, 7-2, 13, 7

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 6-2, 10, 6

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-3, 11, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 4-5, 0, 4

6. New York Excelsior, 3-6, -7, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-6, -11, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-9, -25, 0

-Field-level media, Noah Walzer

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos