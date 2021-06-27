Synologys DSM 7.0 OS is configured for enhanced security and system management





Synology today announced the next release of DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0 and a major expansion of the Synology C2 platform with four new cloud services. DSM 7.0 will be released on June 29th, with a focus on security, enhanced system management capabilities, and improved data collaboration on Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines.

Synology is rolling out both hybrid and cloud-only products, including new password managers, directories as a service, cloud backups, and secure file transfer solutions. The company will also begin work to open a new data center location to expand its services to the Asia Pacific region.

Philip Wong, CEO and Founder of Synology, said: “Traditional centralized storage deployments are no longer able to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth and performance demands. Edge cloud products like Synology’s storage management lineup are unique in addressing the challenges of today’s business. , Is one of the fastest growing solutions on the market today. Meet. “

DSM 7.0 will be released with new hybrid clouds such as Active Insight, a large-scale device monitoring and diagnostic solution, Hybrid Share, which combines the flexibility and synchronization capabilities of C2 storage with an on-premises solution, and C2 Identity, a hybrid. It is a service. A cloud directory as a service that simplifies cross-site domain management. DSM 7.0 introduces security improvements in the form of secure sign-in, as well as platform improvements such as support for up to 1 PB volume for very large tasks. This makes two-element sign-in easy and easy to use.

C2’s new solution and new data center

The upcoming releases of C2 Password, C2 Transfer, and C2 Backup are standalone solutions that meet the latest needs of password protection, sharing sensitive files, and backing up endpoints and popular SaaS cloud services.

“Four years of cloud service deployment and operations have enabled innovative optimizations that integrate data management expertise with new technologies to provide reliable, highly cost-competitive solutions. “Wong said. “We are currently looking for ways to rapidly expand to additional locations to serve potential customers.”

We already have a new data center in Taiwan. This expansion brings the entire C2 portfolio closer to the customer, reducing latency and improving the end-user experience in the same way that Synology’s on-premises NAS and SAN solutions do in edge deployments. I will.

“DSM 7.0 and the new C2 enhancements bring new perspectives on Synology’s data management,” said Wong. “We push the boundaries even further with tighter integration and bring together the strengths of both on-premises and cloud architectures.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos