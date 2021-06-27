Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Reveals





The bespoke process is inspired by the 1921 model, including a black grille with aluminum surround, black exterior paint, and 20-inch forged black wheels with bronze brake calipers.to look at a picture

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster pays homage to the A3 sports car.

Aston Martin has unveiled a limited edition Vantage Roadster with special design effects to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the A3, the oldest sports car from the automaker. The new Vantage Roadster has been commissioned by an Aston Martin HWM dealership, the longest-serving retailer. HWM has collaborated with Aston Martin’s bespoke Q division. The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets a cosmetic update inside out, and the British carmaker makes only three of them.

The new Vantage Roadster has been commissioned by Aston Martin’s HWM dealers and Q division.

The bespoke process is inspired by the 1921 model, including a black grille with aluminum surround, black exterior paint, and 20-inch forged black wheels with bronze brake calipers. Inside, you’ll see chestnut tan leather and heritage-inspired script-embroidered brand name stitching, as you’d see in the original. Vantage’s gauge surround is also cast from brass and the original design of the Aston Martin logo can be found everywhere.

You can see chestnut tongue leather and brand name stitching embroidered with a traditionally inspired script.

The original A3 model was restored to its original factory specifications by prewar Aston specialist Eculy Bertelli and then acquired by the Aston Martin Heritage Trust in 2002. It will be on display with some rare Aston Martins at the 100th Anniversary event on June 26th. model. In addition, the event will feature other pre-war Aston Martin and Lagonda vehicles, V8 showcases, Gaydon-era sports cars, and a range of current models from British companies.

It also gets 20 inch forged black wheels with bronze brake calipers

Mechanically, the limited-edition Vantage Roadster remains the same as the standard siblings. Below the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor powered by Mercedes-AMG, which produces peak torque of 503bhp and 685Nm. The engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This roadster can measure three-digit speeds in about 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 306 km / h.

