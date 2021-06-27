How to delete your Twitter account. Goodbye, trolls and bots.





If you’re a big fan of Twitter, you’ll be happy to hear that deleting your account is an easy task. After all, microblogging services are a fab digital tool for catching up with news, memes, and other digital content, but can be a toxic place, especially at great expense (* cough * responders *). cough*). Time on it.

If you decide to leave Twitter, here’s how to delete your account:

Delete and deactivate

You cannot delete your Twitter account immediately. The Twitter deletion process begins with account deactivation. This will start the 30-day window and give you time to decide if you really want to end it permanently or if you want to reactivate your account. If you log in to your account again within 30 days, your account will be reactivated. Otherwise, it will be deleted on the 30th day.

What does it mean to disable a Twitter account?

If you disable your Twitter account, your username and public profile will disappear from Twitter.com, Twitter for iOS, and Twitter for Android. If you reactivate your account before the 30-day window closes, all the days you press the deactivate button will remain.

How to download Twitter data before disabling your account

We recommend that you download Twitter data, including your entire tweet history, before taking the first step to delete your account.

To do this, in the navigation bar on the left side of the screen[その他]Click the icon to go to your account settings. Select “Your Account” from the menu.

[データのアーカイブをダウンロードする]Click.

Credit: screengrab: amy-mae turner

Then enter the password. next,[確認]Click. next,[登録されているメールアドレスや電話番号にコードを送信する]You need to click to verify your identity. If your email address or phone number is not registered, you will be redirected to the account information page.

Please enter the code sent to your email address or phone number. After verifying your identity, click the “Request Data” button.

When you’re ready to download the data in the .zip file, Twitter will send an email to your connected email account or a push notification if the app is installed. From the settings[データのダウンロード]Below the section[データのダウンロード]You can click the button.

When you receive the email, while logged in to your Twitter account, click the “Download” button to download the .zip file from the Twitter archive.

How to disable your Twitter account on your desktop

In the left navigation bar[その他]Click the icon.

Credit: screengrab: amy-mae turner

Then from the drop-down menu[設定とプライバシー]Click.

Credit: screengrab: amy-mae turner

[アカウント]On the tab[アカウントを無効にする]Click.

Credit: screengrab: amy-mae turner

Read the account deactivation information and[非アクティブ化]Click.

Credit: screengrab: amy-mae turner

Enter your password when prompted[アカウントの無効化]Click the button to confirm that you want to continue.

How to disable your Twitter account on iOS

Tap the 3-line navigation menu icon at the top of the screen. next,[設定とプライバシー]Tap.

Tap “Account”. next,[アカウントを無効にする]Tap. Read the account deactivation information and[非アクティブ化]Tap.

Enter your password when prompted[非アクティブ化]Tap.[はい、非アクティブ化]Tap to confirm deactivation.

How to disable Twitter account on Android

The top menu displays a navigation menu icon or profile icon. Tap the icon you are using, then[設定とプライバシー]Tap.

[アカウント]After tapping[アカウントを無効にする]Tap. Read the account deactivation information and[非アクティブ化]Tap.

Enter your password when prompted[非アクティブ化]Tap.[はい、無効にします]Tap to confirm that you want to continue.

How to reactivate your Twitter account within a 30-day deactivation period

If you change your mind and decide not to delete your Twitter account, logging in to your account within the 30-day deactivation window will restore your account completely.







