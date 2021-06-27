Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has been raised again, here is the new price





Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones in India with competitive pricing and decent specifications. The Redmi Note 10 is the most affordable device in its series of smartphones. This device was launched with the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

However, just a few months after its release, the device has already made a third price increase. Xiaomi has debuted Redmi Note 10 for Rs. 11,999 in Japan. That price was the price of a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The cost of a high-rise variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of variant is Rs. 13,999.

However, both variants already suffered three price increases. The device made its first price increase at the end of April. Xiaomi has raised the price of both variants by Rs.500. Therefore, the device is sold at Rs. 12,499 rupees 14,499 up to the last few days.

On Wednesday, mobile phones received a second price increase. The price of the 6GB + 128GB variant has been raised again by Rs. 500. Therefore, it now costs Rs. 14,999. Only a few days later, the device is getting a third price increase.

This time, the price of the basic variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is even more Rs. 500 at that price. This variant is currently sold on Rs. 12,999. The new price is already posted on Mi.com. It will soon be reflected on the Amazon India website and offline store. In a nutshell, Xiaomi India has raised the price of both Redmi Note 10 storage configurations with Rs. 1,000 in just a few months.

The Redmi Note 10 was launched with a 6.43 inch full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The front handset provides a punched-hole camera cutout design for selfie camera sensors.

Internally, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of software, the smartphone will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 and will soon receive the MIUI 12.5 update.

The smartphone features a quad camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 10 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and a fingerprint sensor on the side.

