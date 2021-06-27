Do I need to buy a new Mac now or wait?





At Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote, no new Mac hardware was found anywhere. After a seven-month period that brought the new M1 powered laptops and desktops, there’s still no official announcement of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, big-screen MacBook Pro, or 27-inch iMac (although some rumors have come up). ).

As part of an aggressive transition from Intel-powered computers, the company announced the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini desktops with their own M1 processor in late 2020. In April 2021, the smaller of the two iMac desktop models was redesigned with a larger 24-inch screen, M1 chip, and new colorful body. The last new Intel-powered Mac announced was the Intel Core i9 27-inch iMac announced in the summer of 2020. This is most notable with the addition of a great 1080p webcam, which version is now on the 24-inch iMac.

However, the exclusion from the first two rounds of the M1 Mac was a system for high-end creative professionals that relied on the more powerful MacPro or 16-inch MacBook Pro. The M1 Mac is currently limited to 16GB of RAM and does not offer the discrete AMD graphics card available on some Intel-powered Macs.

WWDC was so focused on developers that it was a great opportunity to introduce new Mac hardware to these power users, but it wasn’t. The new MacBook Pro models are potentially 14-inch and 16-inch versions, and are still possible in 2021 after this summer.

With new Mac OS updates and future hardware possibilities in mind, here’s where each of your current Macs is in the lineup, who should consider buying now, and who should consider waiting.

M1MacBook Air.

Dan Ackerman / CNET MacBook Air

With the latest M1 version released in late 2020, the classic $ 999 MacBook Air has become one of the most universally useful laptops available for purchase. It has essentially the same M1 CPU as the 13-inch Pro and 24-inch iMac, with excellent battery life and a slim, lightweight design. The biggest performance difference between M1 systems is the 7-core and 8-core graphics built into the M1 and the additional performance overhead available on systems with fans such as the MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac. You can run your system at higher temperatures for longer.

For students, writers, telecommuting types, and most mainstream users, the MacBook Air is still of great value and I think it’s a good place to start (and probably end) looking for a new computer.

Read more: MacBook Air M1 Review: Major changes from Apple silicone

MacBook Pro

My view of the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro hasn’t changed much since it was launched last year. It’s basically the same performance as the cheap Air, but pays for a slightly brighter screen, touch bar, and fan-based cooling. Unless you’re a fan of touchbars, I’ll stick to the air.

The 16-inch Pro continues to be an Intel-only system, with up to 64GB of RAM and AMD 5600M GPUs, making it much more suitable for true “professional” users who are holding up Apple Silicon Macs until: I will. Rumored M2 version that supports GPU.

Apple’s M1 Mac Mini.

Dan Ackerman / CNET Mac Mini

The often overlooked Mac Mini is the cheapest way to get both Mac OS systems and M1 devices. Testing has shown that it offers performance equal to or slightly better than the M1 MacBook Pro. But the Mac Mini is also a niche product. It’s perfect for those who are working on less expensive video work or podcasting and want to use their own display and input device. It can be stored almost anywhere, making it an ideal computer for small production studios.

iMac

The 24-inch iMac is the first Mac designed from scratch as an M1 system and is also the major design update to the iMac line for the first time in about eight years. It doesn’t change the standards of performance and component options of previous M1 Macs, but the combination of a great camera, much lighter weight, smaller size and smarter design makes it a great family and home office computer. .. I think it is ideal for those who work from home who want a larger screen.

Read more: Apple 24-inch iMac Review: Colorful new M1 Mac for the post-quarantine world

Mac Pro

The Mac Pro feels like a lifetime away from something like the MacBook Air. Over the years, there have been so many completely different iterations, from trash mini desktops to the design of today’s industrial towers. From $ 6,000, don’t confuse this with one of your M1 Macs. Starting with the Intel Xeon processor, it offers a variety of AMD Radeon GPUs and up to 1.5TB of RAM (literally a $ 25,000 upgrade). And don’t forget the $ 400 wheel.

For now, my advice is if you’re waiting for a new professional-level Mac with AMD, use the still available Intel version that will be supported for the next few years, or wait for what to wait for. For students or casual users waiting to buy a new MacBook, after seven months, there were very few compatibility issues with the M1 MacBook Air. , And that’s my choice for the most practical Mac. I’m still waiting for the 27-inch version of the sleek new iMac, but the 24-inch model has almost everything I want, as long as the small screen is fine.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

