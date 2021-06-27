Borderlands 3 cross-play is here (but not on the PlayStation console)





The latest patch in Borderlands 3 introduces cross-play to the game in all formats except PlayStation, with some major game improvements.

Read more: FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade is the best way to play great games

Earlier this year, Gearboxs boss Randy Pitchford posted a tweet revealing the information. We also confirmed that the PlayStation console is not involved in the Borderlands 3 cross-play deployment for certification reasons.

Good news or bad news first? Good news: The Borderlands 3 update is ready for release. This includes full cross-play support on all platforms. Bad News: The publisher has requested that we remove cross-play support for the PlayStation console for certification.

— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

The new cross-play feature is handled through SHiFT matchmaking, which requires specific opt-ins and usernames. From there it’s all a normal voyage and the patch should allow cross-play from June 24th.

Seasonal events are also held permanently, so players can visit them at any time. The current Borderlands 3 event, The Revengeance Of Revenge Of The Cartels, has come live with a number of new weapon skins and loot as a reward for choosing Cartel Operatives.

According to the official Borderlands 3 blog post: Defeating Operative activates a deadman switch that warps on some Cartel Thugs trying to take revenge on their blasted companions. “

“Once you have sent enough Cartel Thugs to collect Hideout Coordinates from the corpse, Maurice can open a portal to the main event. At Villa Ultraviolet, it’s a noisy showdown with Joey Ultraviolet, the kingpin of Eridium Cartel.

Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge Of The Cartels are also always available, and you’ll get unique rewards when you get them at your own pace.

The level cap has also increased by 7 levels to a maximum of 72, the True Trials Finale event will be held until July 1st, and the boss will drop legendary items.

Despite being omitted from the PlayStation console, Sony CEO Jim Ryan says he wants more cross-play in the game.

He made us [Sony] When talking about supporting and encouraging cross-play and talking about the current library of cross-play-enabled games, he said that number would continue to grow.

After refusing to comment directly on Borderlands 3 issues and saying he didn’t want to comment on real-world business issues with long-time partners, Ryan realized that policies were consistent across all publishers. It was.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos