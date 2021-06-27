Xbox: Why You Should Download These Free Games Before Games With Gold | Games | Entertainment





Microsoft announces plans for Games with Gold in July 2021 this Monday-Wednesday.

The announcement includes four games that will be available for free download and play next month on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles.

This is expected to include two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, but so far it has rarely included Xbox Series X titles.

This can be seen as a frustrating situation for anyone using the Xbox Series X and wanting another next-generation title to be added to the list.

However, it’s worth checking out this weekend as more next-generation upgrade games are expected to be announced for Games with Gold over the coming months and years.

If you have a Games with Gold or Xbox Game Pass subscription, gamers can download three titles and play them until Monday at 7:59 am BST at no additional charge.

And while many of these titles have been available for some time, gamers should be aware that one of them boasts an Xbox Series X upgrade.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 was optimized for the Xbox Series X late last year and comes with some notable upgrades.

The next generation enables smoother console experience playback and includes support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The complete list of games includes Overwatch and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, but neither is officially listed as offering a Series X upgrade on the Microsoft site.

Below is a description of each of the three games that you can play for free for the next 24 hours.

Overwatch Origins Edition

Challenge your enemies in the ultimate team-based shooter and leave yourself in the world of Overwatch for free until June 27th. Choose a hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers and weird people.

With the launch of cross-play, you can play with your friends on Xbox and other platforms. Group now for free and take part in the limited-time in-game event Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge to unlock explosive rewards. Hold on to the payload and buy Overwatch Legendary Edition now with 67% off until June 28th.

Warhammer: Birmintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is an epic four-player cooperative game set in the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battle. Fight with your friends through hordes of waves, advance the game and unlock new careers, missions and weapons.

This entry in the series expands first-person combat with 15 unique careers, fierce challenges in the all-new Heroic Deeds System, and breathtaking new levels set around Helmgart.

