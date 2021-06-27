Windows 11 New Start Menu: Everything You Need to Know





Of all the changes that Windows 11 brings, the biggest and most visible may be the improved Start menu. With a new home on the taskbar and a redesigned app and function layout, Windows 11 has revisited and probably improved this important part of the Microsoft experience.

The Start Menu is like the Master Control Panel on your PC. Here you can find apps that may not yet be installed on your desktop or pinned to the taskbar. You also have quick access to the settings menu and power controls.

The individual elements of the Start menu may not be as advanced or detailed as needed in a particular situation, but it is a good starting point and always provides a quick portal to the tools you need.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In Windows 11, Microsoft has made some major changes to the Start menu. The layout has been changed and the features included have been streamlined for a cleaner, preferably more intuitive user experience.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new Start menu. But if you watch the videos and images of this week’s Microsoft Windows 11 event, you can collect interesting details about what’s new, what’s different, and what’s unchanged in the Start menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft) Wait, where is the start button?

In Windows 11, the default home for the Start button is in a different location than in previous versions of Windows. Instead of setting a static position in the lower left corner of the screen[スタート]Buttons and menus are more centrally located in the center of the taskbar, which runs along the bottom of the screen.

If you prefer a left-facing layout, it seems that you can move the start button back to that position. And, as always, you can open this menu just by tapping the Windows key.

The appearance of the new Start menu is much cleaner than before, and moving from the corner to the center of the screen can bring interesting improvements that allow you to navigate the apps and files there efficiently.

However, until the changes cause confusion and the final version of the new Windows 11 is actually available, the best information about the new Start menu could be the image of the announcement itself.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Search bar

There is a search bar at the top of the Start menu. The functionality for this needs to be fairly trivial, where you can enter text to search for all apps and files on your machine, or get information from the web or relevant results from the Windows Store.

Judging from the details shown in the Microsoft preview video, it looks like the search results are starting to appear as soon as you start typing. The search results interface allows you to quickly sort apps, documents, web results, and other positive hits.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Fixed app

The next item is a collection of all fixed app icons. The fact that this specifies a fixed app should mean that you’re looking at a list of frequently used apps curated by the user, rather than being automatically generated by the system.

This change gives you more menu area for the specific app you need, allowing you to customize the Start menu to best suit you and your needs.

At the top of this fixed app menu,[すべてのアプリ]Button is displayed. Previous versions of the Start Menu had a long scroll list of all apps and programs installed on your machine. This could be a way to access a similar menu in Windows 11.

Interestingly, there are three dots next to the fixed app icon panel. The location and design of this previously unspecified element suggests that you have multiple sets of pinned apps and can cycle between them with a click.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Recommendation

In the next big section of the start menu,[推奨]Is labeled. It seems to consist of automatically generated recommendations for the apps and files you’re most likely to need.

Details on how to select these items aren’t publicly available, so they can be based on everything from frequently used apps to files that open regularly at the same time.

User account

At the bottom of the Start menu is a profile picture that identifies the active user account. If you click on it, you may be able to choose to sign out, switch users, or lock your system.

Power

There is also a power icon in the lower right corner of the Start menu. For things like Windows 10, clicking this icon gives you the option to shut down or restart your machine, or just put it into sleep mode.

Live tiles for a long time

Live Tiles was added when Microsoft released Windows 8 in 2012. This replaced the static app icon with a dynamic square grid-like menu that allows you to view icons, photos, or real-time information from within a particular app. Live tiles will continue to work on Windows 10 with some tweaks to make them easier to use.

However, it seems that this real-time feature has been removed from the Start menu, the brand name has been changed as a widget, and the icon has returned to the Start menu. Live tiles may be visually interesting, but the busy interface they created wasn’t always easy to navigate. The automatic organization of tiles can be confusing, and the dynamic aspects of the tiles created a very visually cluttered menu.

According to the Windows 11 specs listed, the Start menu also loses the ability to create named groups and folders for apps. Fixed apps and sites will not be migrated from Windows 10 during the upgrade, so be prepared to redo some of your customizations.

Also, the new Start menu cannot be resized. This is a feature that has been available since the advent of Windows 8. This is subject to change in the future. Menu and icon sizes are important accessibility features that will be added in the future. Now one size can handle everything.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos