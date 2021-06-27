Google Doodle honors Olympic weightlifter Tommy Kono





Within a month of the Olympics, Google replaced the logo on its homepage with Doodle, a Japanese-American weightlifter and Olympic gold medalist celebrating Tommy Kono.

Tamio “Tommy” Kono was born 91 years ago, June 27, 1930, today in Sacramento, California. In 1942, at the age of 12, Tommy and his family were all Nikkei and were transferred to one of the Japanese concentration camps in the United States.

While living there, Kono’s neighbor introduced him to a weightlifting sport. Since then, he has put his efforts into athletics as a way to strengthen his body, at least in part, to compensate for his child’s asthma.

In the years following World War II, Tommy Kono began participating in weightlifting competitions, overcoming discrimination and becoming an important member of the US national weightlifting team by 1952. In both 1952 and 1956, Kono won the gold medal in the United States in the summer. Olympic.

Tommy Kono set a total of 26 world records in his weightlifting career. This fact was made even more striking by the fact that he set records across four different weight classes. This is something no other weightlifter has ever achieved. Tommy Kono was a skilled bodybuilder who earned the title of Universe in 1954, 1955, 1957 and 1961 with weightlifting and hands.

Kono’s career came to an unexpected end when he suffered a knee injury in 1964 and was unable to compete in the Olympics that year. However, until 1976, as a coach for various Olympic teams, he shared his insights with up-and-coming athletes. Tommy Kono was inducted into the Weightlifting Hall of Fame in 1993 for his contributions to sports, including the widespread use of elbow and knee bands.

Today’s animated Google Doodle shows Tommy Kono in action. More specifically, he performs “clean and jerk” movements, including lifting the barbell and holding it straight up with straight arms and legs. For proper Google Doodle, there are three weight plates on each side of the barbell, properly colored and labeled with the word “Google”.

You can find interesting insights into the true man behind the athlete and an interview with Doodle artist Shanti Rittgers on Google’s official Doodle blog.

My dad always says that weightlifting is 30% physical and 70% mental, and his ability to stay focused with a positive mental attitude is his greatest strength throughout his weightlifting career. I did. He always encouraged positiveness and growth and used phrases he felt would help you throughout life. It was one of his words to do what you had to do before you did what you wanted to do. That still applies to me today.

Tommy Cono’s family

