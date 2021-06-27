How to fix Windows 11 installation issues [Full Guide]





Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs since childhood, which has made him interested in all PC-related technologies. Prior to joining Windows Report, I worked as a front-end web developer. Read more New versions of Windows are almost here, but many early adopters are experiencing various Windows 11 installation issues. Most problems occur because your PC does not meet the hardware requirements. Therefore, exclude this option from the beginning. Be sure to check, as certain security settings can also interfere, causing repeated errors and the need to reinstall Windows 11. If the procedure doesn’t go as smoothly as expected, it’s strange to enable the TPM in the BIOS.

Windows 11 was recently announced and many users are eager to test it. However, when I try to install a new OS, I seem to have various problems.

The procedure is simple and all you need is a PC that meets the Windows 11 installation media and hardware requirements.

However, various problems can occur. This guide has shown you how to resolve them, not when uninstalling Windows 11. Take a closer look below.

How can I fix a Windows 11 installation issue? 1. Check the hardware requirements

Windows 11 comes with a different set of installation requirements, and even if you can run Windows 10, you may not be able to run Windows 11.

We recommend that you check the official Windows 11 requirements before upgrading to avoid issues.

Hardware requirements are different. The biggest change is the need for a TPM 2.0 chip that some older PCs don’t have.

If your computer meets the Windows 11 installation requirements, make sure that the upgrade process is smooth and ok and avoid the dreaded message that this PC cannot run Windows 11.

2. Enable TPM in the BIOS access BIOS of your PC. next,[セキュリティ]Go to the section. Find and enable the TPM option. Also enable the safe boot option. Finally, save all recent changes.

This process is different for each motherboard model and BIOS version, so you should check your motherboard documentation for detailed instructions.

Many people report that they cannot install Windows 11 due to a TPM 2.0 error because Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 to be enabled.

However, if you enable these settings in the BIOS, the installation error will disappear. Please note that some motherboards do not have a TPM chip, so you may need to purchase a TPM chip for your PC to fix this.

These are some of the most common Windows 11 installation issues users encounter, but hopefully the tips above should fix them.

Plus, if you’re new to this, remind yourself how easy it is to download Windows 11 first.

If available, you can install the update or use the Windows 11 media creation tool instead. And there’s even an early beta version of the Windows Insider Program, assuming that waiting isn’t yours.

Have you already tried Windows 11 and have any installation issues? Don’t hesitate to share your experience with us and other readers in the comments section below.

