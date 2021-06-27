Why Google Doesn’t Send Gmail Invoices





Ever wondered why Google never invoices you at the end of the month to use their services? The general belief is that it makes money from advertising on that website and other products you use.

But has advertising generated so much revenue that Google’s market value has reached its limit from zero to over $ 1 trillion in just 20 years?

When Gmail was launched in 2004, Google provided each Gmail account holder with 2 megabytes of email space. This was very appealing to millions of people adopting new forms of communication.

Since then, various new products such as Google Calendar, Google Contacts, Google Maps, Google Docs, Google Photos, etc. have appeared for free. Google’s services look like generous gestures aimed at enabling communication and boosting business.

But the real best jewel of Google is the data of our data. We collect a huge amount of data from each service and sell it as a song. The company edits the information by tracking all the searches you make on that website. Click the link to commit to memory. It does this for billions of people who use the service enthusiastically.

Google’s Gmail is a treasure trove of information that constantly conveys your dreams, hopes, and aspirations to your company. Google manages contacts for everyone who enters business or social email.

Your personal information

When exchanging emails with friends, keep in mind that Google is the third person in the exchange. The system scans and retains your communication keywords and key phrases.

For all contacts stored in Google Contacts, Google can track them and “know” their behavior, purchasing habits, people they interact with, where they live, and where they work. Is there such a thing?

Ten years ago, Google integrated data across products and services, allowing threads to be pulled between search patterns wherever you log on to Gmail or GPS. Along with the photos in Google Photos, Google can create a big picture of your life and the life of your contacts.

The company pays the maximum amount to get some of this data. They delve into the data to understand people’s interests, values, and buying behavior. Then adjust the products and services to suit you. So is Google altruistic? It provides the platform with email, Google Drive, GPS and search engines so that it can collect traces of the data left behind when using the service.

This isn’t just Google. Hundreds of other social media companies use your personal information.

So when Google doesn’t invoice you, it’s not because it’s benevolent. That’s because you feed it with a stable diet of your information.

Wanbug is an information engineer. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ samwambugu2

