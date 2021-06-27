[Guide] The best FARA 83 loadout in Warzone Season 4





Source: Activision

FARA 83 continues to dominate Warzone Season 4 after a successful show in Warzone Season 3. The latest meta built for the FARA 83 essentially eliminates the recoil of this weapon, making it a devastating gun for long and short range use. -The same is true for range encounters. Here are all the attachments you need to equip to maximize the potential of FARA 83 in Warzone:

The perfect attachment for FARA 83 in Warzone Season 4

GRU Suppressor 8.7 “Spetsnaz RPK Barrel KGB Skeletal Stock Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Magazine Your Favorite Optic

GRU suppressor

GRU suppressor is required for this build. This reduces the bat’s recoil rights and helps move away from the enemy minimap. This is always useful when trying to play aggressively without being punished. Suppressor Meta doesn’t go anywhere in Season 4.

8.7 “Spetsnaz RPK barrel

The 8.7-inch Spetsnaz RPK barrel adds additional damage range and bullet speed to the FARA 83, slightly increasing base damage. In particular, this FARA 83 build has other attachments, so it’s worth giving a relatively minor hit to recoil control. It offsets that extra recoil.

KGB Skeletal Stock

The KGB Skeletal Stock increases maneuverability with the FARA 83 and adds considerable versatility to this gun. Throughout its life cycle, the FARA has served as a long-term replacement for the SMG. This stock helps you stay true to the original legacy.

Spetznas 60 Rnd Magazine

The Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Expansion Magazine is a great way to end the build of this weapon. 60 rounds is enough to eliminate multiple enemies without reloading, and overall, it makes this gun more enjoyable to use.

Optical system of your choice

There are plenty of solid-state optics with enough magnification to help you tackle those longer range shootouts. Many people are running this build with a 3.0x scope, but as always, you should use the optics that feels most comfortable. However, generally speaking, a little expansion will definitely take advantage of this high damage and low recoil build.

