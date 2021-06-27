Protecting AI and MLIP is important to stay competitive in a booming domain





Decades later, the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology has matured to a level where it can be well integrated into many industrial disciplines. In fact, the use of AI-related technologies has been successfully adopted not only in applications and products in the computer software industry, but also in many other areas. Key domains in which AI technology is used include cognition, conversation and human interaction, predictive analytics and decision making, goal-driven systems, autonomous systems, patterns and anomalies, and hyperpersonalization. There is also a significant increase in the impact of deep learning and AI technology on many aspects of new drug development, personalized intensive care, genetic testing, disease detection and diagnosis, medical devices, e-health, and other life science technologies. is.

The bottom line is that we are in the early days of AI technology and are likely to be widely distributed in many technology areas. Software (sometimes called an “algorithm”) is non-patentable, non-enforceable if patentable, and in each case business value, among many entrepreneurs, investors, and technology opinion leaders. There is a common belief that there is no. Therefore, many consider the pursuit of patent protection for innovative software technologies a waste of time and money. Contrary to common myth, in most major countries, including but not limited to the United States, Europe (EPO), China, South Korea, and Japan, software-related inventions are patentable and enforceable. Almost all innovative software-related “deep technologies” are considered patentable if they include “technical” solutions in the field of software and meet the other criteria of their respective patent laws. Innovations in many areas, including automotive, IoT, FinTech, cybersecurity, telecommunications, media, and cloud computing, can benefit from patent protection.

Ehud Hausman, Reinhold Cohn & Partners Partner, Head of High Tech Practices. Photo: David Garb

The proliferation of new products and technologies that employ software-related AI solutions has, of course, led to an increase in patent applications for AI-related inventions. According to data from the European Patent Office (EPO), there is a clear trend towards an increase in AI-related applications over the last few years. In the first half of 2020, about 650 AI-related applications will be released every month, and this increasing trend is expected to continue. While US applicants have submitted more AI applications than any other country, Israel is the world leader in per capita AI patent applications.

In most major countries, their patent offices do not ignore the surge in AI-related technology and the subsequent increase in patent applications. Each country issues specific guidelines related to AI-related patent applications. China, Israel, and other countries have published specific guidelines on the patentability of software-related inventions, including examples of what is considered patentable inventions in the AI ​​field. In other countries, such as the United States, the guidelines for examining software-related inventions also apply to AI-related inventions. The net effect is that AI-related inventions can be patented and enforced.

Building a portfolio of patents and patent applications that grant IP protection in close relation to SMEs’ short-term and medium-term R & D and business plans brings significant business value. Especially for defensive purposes such as collaboration. For example, a high-quality patent portfolio may (i) be valued by investors in various funding rounds. (Ii) Enhance a company’s reputation in M ​​& A or other types of exits. (Iii) Used to gain an advantage over competitors in bidding or RFI / RFPs, or in some cases exempted from bidding. (Iv) Help maintain technical competitiveness against competitors.

There are many other business scenarios where the value of a high quality patent can serve SME’s business goals. However, there is widespread concern that entrepreneurs are prohibited from pursuing patent protection publication of their applications before they are granted a patent. Simply put, publishing is not necessarily a disadvantage. SME’s pursuit of broad patent protection can be a clue to competitors, who are ambiguous about whether and to what extent patent protection will ultimately be granted. .. There is also a provision in the United States that allows deferral of publication until a patent is granted, which can be extended for many years if desired.

Another common misconception is that China does not respect IP, or its IP system is weaker than the corresponding Western system. On the contrary, China has become an innovative country, and accordingly, it has significantly improved its intellectual property system, at least in the following ways: (I) Since 2019, China has surpassed the United States and is now the world leader in international patent applications. -Called a PCT application). (Ii) Protection of software-related inventions and business methods is easier to obtain than in the United States, for example. (Iii) The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) of China, which was launched in 2017, is the Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan (NGAIDP). According to this plan, China will become the world’s leading superpower in AI technology by 2030. This is already reflected in the increasing number of AI-related applications for Chinese applicants in China and other countries. For example, 92% of all EPO core AI applications from Chinese applicants over the last 20 years have been published since 2018. (Iv) Enforcement: China established three specialized IP courts in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in 2014. (V) Most surprisingly, as of 2019, foreign companies have achieved higher win rates (68%) and average damages in civil proceedings than Chinese companies.

Given the volume of technology-driven business transactions between Israeli technology companies and Chinese investors / buyers / technology transfer entities, this IP-friendly policy in China should not be overlooked.

To stay competitive, you need to manage your company’s IP in correlation with your R & D and Biz-Dev plans. Obviously, budget, human resources, and corporate secret considerations need to be considered. By the time the company reaches the “gold jar” (within a few years) as a unicorn, M & A transaction, or any other type of “exit strategy”, it will be a minefield of AI-related patents owned by competitors. We may work on it. , Or a free rider trying to bite part of the company’s success. You need to adopt a policy of obtaining patent protection in the relevant market, and if you are interested in the Chinese market or Chinese investors / buyers, you should consider China.

