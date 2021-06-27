What is a TPM?And this is why you need it for Windows 11





Microsoft announced system requirements for software updates this week after Microsoft finished announcing Windows 11. And buried under the RAM recommendations and the recommended gigahertz (GHz) was the strange acronym TPM.

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a secure cryptographic processor that protects your computer through an integrated cryptographic key. But more basically, it’s like a computer security alarm to prevent hackers and malware from accessing your data. And that’s what Windows 11 needs.

This means that if you have an older computer or a modern PC builder, you may need to take additional steps to get Windows 11 to work on your computer.

What is a TPM? How does it work?

There are software security and hardware security. Software security, when working well, is an effective way to prevent hackers from breaking into your system. However, because software is inherently modifiable code, advanced hackers and exploits can always be found, giving hackers access to sensitive information.

As the name implies, hardware security is hard-coded. It is impossible to change the encryption keys unless the hacker knows exactly what those keys are in advance.

David Weston, Microsoft’s Director of Enterprise and OS Security, said in his blog: Position. “Requesting TPM 2.0 raises the bar for hardware security because it requires a built-in trust route.”

The TPM chip communicates with other security systems in your PC. Whether it’s a fingerprint reader or Windows Hello face recognition, everything needs to be discussed with the TPM to be accessible to the user.

Also, TPM is not only used by security systems. The same is true for programs such as Outlook, Firefox and Chrome.

Does your computer have a TPM?

There are several ways to check if your current machine has a TPM. The easiest way is[スタート]Go to the menu[Windowsセキュリティ]Search for in the left column[デバイスセキュリティ]Is to click. There you will see another window showing if the device has a TPM installed. You should see a security processor with a small green checkmark next to the icon. If you don’t see that security processor icon, you don’t have a TPM installed.

If you don’t see anything, another way to quickly check if the TPM is installed is[スタート]Type “Run” in the search bar, type tpm.msc, and press Enter.

(Image credit: Future)

This will[ローカルコンピューターでトラステッドプラットフォームモジュール（TPM）管理]A window will appear. If you see “No compatible TPM found”, your computer does not have a TPM or has a TPM 1.2, but it is not enabled in the BIOS.

Unfortunately, even if you can enable TPM 1.2 in the BIOS, Windows 11 actually requires TPM 2.0.

The last way to check is to download the PC Health Check app from Microsoft. After installation, the program will tell you if your computer is compatible with Windows 11.

What to do if you don’t have TPM 2.0

For desktop users who may not be using TPM 2.0, one way to add functionality is to purchase a module that is compatible with the motherboard. This requires searching the motherboard model to see if the manufacturer has released a compatible TPM.

Also, the price of TPM seems to have risen since the announcement of Windows 11. The Asus TPM, which sold for $ 14 on Amazon, is sold out at the time of this issue and sells for over $ 40 in the second-hand market. Some manufacturers have also stopped producing TPM, but given the recent surge in demand, it is possible that production will resume.

If you have a compatible module, all you have to do is find and paste the TPM pin on your motherboard. Don’t forget to go to the BIOS menu and enable it.

If you are currently using the latest CPUs built after 2014, the TPM may already exist. Modern CPUs include a TPM via firmware. Intel uses Platform Trust Technology (PTT) and AMD Ryzen chips use fTPM.

The procedure for enabling this in the BIOS depends on the manufacturer. However, the user usually has to restart the PC and press the Delete key repeatedly until the BIOS menu appears. From there, the user may need to go to a more advanced menu to find the TPM selector. From there, you can enable the firmware TPM.

