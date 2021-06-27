Facebook may be held liable for sexual trafficking on its platform, court rules





Check what you are clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Facebook could be held liable if a sex trafficker used the platform to prey on a child.

A state court ruled that Facebook could be held after three Texas-based proceedings involving teenage trafficking victims rather than “illegal uninhabited land.” The Houston Chronicle first reported.

Experts warned that Big Tech’s antitrust bill could “innovate shackles and hurt consumers.”

Victims were reportedly preyed on via the messaging system of social media platforms. Prosecutors urged the site to claim that it did not successfully block sexual trafficking opportunities.

Facebook claimed that the online platform is protected by Section 230, an internet law that provides that it is not responsible for third-party content posted on the service’s site.

According to the Chronicle, “holding an internet platform responsible for the words and actions of users is one thing, and federal case law uniformly stipulates that Article 230 does not allow it,” the court said. recognized. “It’s a completely different thing to hold the Internet platform responsible for their wrongdoing, especially in the case of human trafficking.”

Facebook told Fox Business that it is considering a “next step” following the court’s decision.

“We are considering the decision and considering the potential next steps. Sex trafficking is abominable and is not allowed on Facebook,” said a spokesman. “We will continue to spread this content and fight the predators involved.”

During the Trump administration, Republicans began aiming for Section 230. We believe this unfairly allows Democratic political domination on social media platforms and contributes to what is called “cancellation culture.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

However, Hill’s Democrats recently showed bipartisan interest in tightening social media companies and overhauling Section 230 following an attack on the US Capitol in January.

The reforms in Section 230 could mean that large companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google are bound by stricter standards for what is published on their platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos