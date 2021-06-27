Find out how guys who make products on Stripe, Twitter, Google, and Yahoo find something that fits the elusive product market





Product and market compatibility is an elusive concept for most startups out there, but Shreyas Doshi has repeatedly achieved it for existing companies such as Google, Twitter, and Stripe.

His secret is simple. Make sure you’re trying to resolve an issue that’s in the top three of your customers’ business priorities.

Shreyas recently left a product manager post on Stripe and is currently working as a product advisor for up-and-coming startups. He states that product and market suitability is highly context-based and there is no one framework that all companies can blindly follow.

He draws on his extensive experience with incumbents and early start-ups to elaborate on strategies for finding product and market fit. He states that product managers usually ask companies about the problems they are currently facing and build products to solve them. Three months later, when the product is ready and the product manager presents the solution to the customer, the general reply is “Oh, the product is great, but I’m not going to tackle this problem at this time.” .. This will be repeated after 6 months and business priorities will continue to change.

Typical image

Shreyas feels that product managers should instead try to identify the key issues that have plagued customers for some time.

I understand the top three priorities according to the customer’s problem stack rank method. Ask a variety of questions to find out the common problems you are facing and rank them based on your business priorities. Next, he aims to build a product that solves one of these major problems with his technology for finding product and market suitability.

No templates available

Shreyas makes it clear that there is no specific template, and that entrepreneurs should not have it. Because it shifts the focus from quality to quantity.

Basic questions such as how you are doing your job and what problems you are facing should start a conversation. From there, you need to pay attention to the most amazing things customers say during a conversation. This can be a starting point for building the right product for your customer.

He shares his unique views on customer buying habits, especially in the context of B2B and SaaS domains.

In most cases, we have found that a product will succeed if it can provide incentives to facilitate purchasing decisions. For example, he says, if your product can prevent customer decision makers from being fired, you’re almost always on sale.

Achieving product and market compatibility

Once you’ve identified a problem that needs to be resolved, building your product to the stage of adapting it to the product market is a completely different path.

Here, Shreyass’s strategy is to build a minimal adorable product, not a minimal viable product. He achieves that by simulating a conversation between a customer and his / her friends.

Suppose a customer of your product is talking to a friend in a casual environment. And friends happen to reveal personal or professional problems that your product can solve. What is that one statement your customer would say to introduce your product to his / her friends? He asks.

Once the answer is available, Shreyas recommends building the product based on that statement, providing that description, and at the same time addressing the table stakes that must be included in the product.

Check out this podcast to learn more about how Shreyas can adapt to the right product market.

