



Due to the popularity of competitive mobile titles in India, research on advances in handheld devices has led to a significant increase in investment in recent years.

Many companies have become the pioneers of the most innovative technologies for smartphones, producing devices focused on competitive games.

Infinix Mobile is one of many companies that created a variety of handheld devices aimed at improving the performance of games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire.

In an exclusive interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Infinix Mobile CEO Anish Kapoor talked about the latest ventures in the Esports Premier League and the unique technology of the latest NOTE 10 series.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

What exactly is a darlink? Tell us a bit about this latest technology that helps improve device performance with a few parameters.

Anish Kapoor: Dar Link is a unique game boost technology developed by Infinix to provide our customers with a premium gaming experience. This advanced innovation transforms the phone into a gaming powerhouse by improving the sensitivity of graphics displays and touch screens and optimizing the data load for the best possible performance.

Dar Link avoids screen tearing by increasing the sensitivity of your graphics display and touch screen, and increases your game’s frame rate to match your display’s frame rate. In addition, it intelligently adjusts CPU / GPU speed to manage and allocate resources according to different game scenarios to keep your smartphone running efficiently.

This solves the mini-freeze issue in the game and makes the game run more smoothly. This also cools the device and guarantees a more comfortable gaming experience for all users. Usually, the speed of moving your finger on the screen of your smartphone is faster than the response of the display.

Dar Link technology improves touch panel performance and reduces the latency between finger touch and display response, making the touch panel responsive quickly. In this way, Dar Link Technology addresses all gamer issues, takes the interaction and display experience of the game to a new level, and amplifies the user’s sensory experience with games such as Call of Duty and Free Fire.

Q. How does Infinix Mobile harness the power of the country’s mobile-first gaming ecosystem? What can you expect from your brand about games and esports in the future?

Anish Kapoor: As smartphone users continue to grow exponentially in India, we have introduced feature-rich smartphones in the budget segment to give them access to a high-end mobile gaming experience. Our goal is to enable potential gamers to pursue their passion for mobile gaming.

The last few launches are just an extension of our efforts towards this effort. Consistent software optimization initiatives and proprietary solutions such as Dar Link make Infinix a brand for serious gamers in the future.

Infinix continues to provide game-enabled devices and solutions that enhance the player experience at multiple levels while providing our customers with cutting-edge technology. Through these partnerships at Esports, we will continue to empower the Indian gaming community and contribute to building the entire Esports ecosystem in India.

Q. Infinix Mobile has partnered with India Today Gaming to bring Esports Premier League 2021 to Free Fire enthusiasts. Tell us a little more about the partnership and what it will bring to the future of India’s mobile esports industry.

Anish Kapoor: As the title sponsor of the event, we have partnered with India’s first franchise-based Esports Premier League 2021. A multi-city freefire tournament with teams representing eight cities across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan and Bangalore.

The entire league will be streamed on multiple platforms, including OTT’s huge Disney + Hotstar, India Today and Aaj Tak’s official YouTube and Facebook channels, and their websites.

In terms of prize money, the winning team won 25 Lakh, making this event the largest Free Fire tournament in the country. I look forward to seeing the talent of young Indians play an active part in such a big tournament.

Through this partnership, we intend to provide support to up-and-coming game enthusiasts in the country. We are confident that such partnerships will only accelerate the growth of mobile esports in India and will involve more industry players to support this growing ecosystem.

Q. Infinix Mobile is known for providing mobile gamers with a highly feature-rich midrange segment. What else does Infinix Mobile help smartphone gamers improve gameplay and performance?

Anish Kapoor: According to the 2021 Inmobi game Report, the majority of gamers, more than 80%, are enthusiastic Indian gamers who spend a considerable amount of time playing the game. The penetration of the Internet in the Indian countryside plays a major role here.

Women are also leveling the game field. In fact, today’s women are very enthusiastic gamers, with 77% of women playing at least once a day to relax and stay connected with family and friends. We encourage these up-and-coming talents and first-time gamers to pursue their passion through low-cost smartphones with high-end capabilities.

With 90% of Indian online gamers considering mobile phones as their preferred device, the Infinix team is continually committed to providing the best smartphones in the segment. This not only gives Indian gamers a great user experience, but also makes money by participating in national Esports tournaments such as the Esports Premier League (ESPL), unlocking the potential to represent India on a global platform in the future. I can.

Our motivation is to provide aspiring gamers with money-worthy devices that help them build their reputation and create a legacy in the esports world.

The partnership between the newly launched NOTE series and the ESPL initiative is just one of the key steps we have taken to bring users a unique gaming experience with the thrill of India’s first city-based franchise model. ..

Tell us about some of the unique esports-centric features that gamers can expect from the latest Infinix NOTE 10 series.

Anish Kapoor: The NOTE 10 series comes with multiple upgrades and innovations specifically designed to provide consumers with an unmatched gaming experience. These devices are supported by unique DarLink game boost technology that enhances game interaction and visual experience in heavy-duty games such as Call of Duty, Free Fire, Battlegrounds, and Asphalt 9: Legends.

This technology prevents screen tearing, guarantees natural color reproduction, improves touch panel performance, efficiently manages resource allocation between games and chipsets, and heats up over long gameplay. Prevent

NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro come with a high refresh rate for smooth interaction between the user’s finger and the screen. In addition, both have a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, which makes the screen more responsive and enhances the gaming experience.

NOTE 10 Pro will be the first segment with 8GB RAM / 256GB internal storage combined with UFS 2.2 storage technology to improve read and write speeds so that you can experience uninterrupted game and content consumption. I will.

Because gamers spend a lot of time looking at the screen, the NOTE series phones have an eye-friendly display and are certified by the world-renowned testing company TUV Rheinland to reduce the harmful effects of blue light. I will.

