



Today, there is a new space race that dominates the national media, but it is far from the former US vs. Soviet Union challenge for space hegemony. Today, it’s the Space Race between Jeff Bezos of the 20 billionaires Amazon and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactics, who will be the first millionaires in space.

About 20,000 objects, larger than softballs, are floating around the earth. This is equivalent to 8,000 metric tons of waste.

Old satellites that no longer function, rocket stages from crew space missions, and even some of the rocket ships that sent people to the moon are still orbiting there. Everything we’ve ever sent into space, from satellite debris to rocket parts, has left behind something. Most of that waste is still there, orbiting the Earth at 17,500 mph, seven times faster than speed-violating bullets.

Each object poses a potential danger to spacecraft, functioning satellites, EVA astronauts, and the International Space Station. Each piece of space debris needs to be cataloged and tracked every minute daily so that its orbit does not intersect the orbit of the equipment or astronauts we are trying to survive, causing collisions and even more. Produces a lot of space debris.

Addressing and resolving the issue of space debris is important to protect the national security of the Americas. We know that space is essential for current and future infrastructure planning. Everything from television to combat networks uses satellite communications, and reliance on this technology is only increasing. Meanwhile, our potential enemies have perfected the technology to shoot down satellites from orbit. This can seriously disrupt our communications and create more space waste.

President Ronald Reagan understood the role that space can play in winning the Cold War with the Soviet Union through his proposed Strategic Defense Initiative called Star Wars.

There is also a more up-to-date and timely perspective from former Congressman Mike Rogers, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, and the Republican Party. To disable a billion-dollar satellite, even a small space debris as small as a millimeter requires a surprisingly small space debris. This can be a catastrophic failure for business, not to mention national security capabilities in space.

The biggest problem with junk in space is that we tend to think of it in Earth’s language. Here on earth, something can be thrown away. We have a robust system of waste collection, storage and recycling to manage that waste. We will never leave the universe. Everything we’ve put there so far is still there, and throwing something away means leaving it in the first place.

Think about what happens when you buy a new appliance. Usually, the old one is sent with the new one to be added to the cart. No one brings things back into space, so every time you send something new to space, it stays there, even if it does. It wears out or stops working. Send new ones with rockets and fairings, and they stay there too. You now have two satellites, two rockets, and two sets of space debris.

This has been going on since 1957.

Today, we have begun to sow in space with thousands of satellites to run GPS (Global Positioning Systems), make phone calls, track the weather, and create a low-cost Internet, so we can do it in space and there. There is a growing awareness of various sexual things. Billionaires like Branson and Bezos are competing with each other to get there, but no one has yet come up with a plan to bring home all the junk they leave behind.

As the biggest brains of the waste and recycling industry gather in Las Vegas for the annual Waste Expo, we look to the sky and come up with a lasting solution to deal with space waste. I think it’s a thing of the past. Rubicon recently announced Project Clear Constellation with the goal of identifying and encouraging solutions to the space debris problem.

The highlight of the program is the Clear Constellation Competition. In this competition, universities are invited to submit design concepts for solutions that help clean up space debris. Our panel of experts will review your submissions and prize money will be awarded to the winning entries. This allows you to start building your solution quickly.

A great idea, however, is only as successful as its execution. Therefore, we need the support of the waste industry to realize a solution that can be implemented to keep space clear and secure for future generations.

Nate Morris is the founder of Morris Industries, based in Lexington, Kentucky, and Rubycon, a software company that rethinks its signature asset, the waste and recycling category. Morris is a Senior Advisor to the Scoutcroft Center of the Atlantic Council for Strategy and Security, a member of the Business Executive for National Security (BENS.org), and a trilateral committee.

