Google postpones removal of third-party cookies in Chrome until 2023





Google launched a privacy sandbox initiative on Thursday to phase out Chrome’s third-party cookies as search giants need more time to get it right across the ecosystem from early 2022. Announced that it was postponed to the second half of 2023.

According to the company, this will give the general public, regulators, publishers and the advertising industry ample time to migrate and prepare for change.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox Initiative (originally announced in 2019), along with Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) technology, is a web that enhances privacy and provides businesses and developers with the tools they need for a viable advertising business model. We aim to create technology.

For those who don’t know, in January 2020, Google announced plans to stop supporting third-party cookies in Chrome “within two years” as part of its privacy sandbox initiative.

According to the company, FLoC is Google’s way of tracking users, allowing advertisers to target groups of people with ads that they think may be of interest to them.

However, the company has received widespread backlash from major third-party companies such as WordPress, GitHub, EFF, Vivaldi, DuckDuckGo and Brave over third-party cookie alternatives, forcing FLoC to retreat to search giants. I was allowed to.

To make matters worse, the US Department of Justice and the British Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) also expressed concern about FLoC and ordered an antitrust investigation into the plan.

Regarding the delay in posting the latest blog, Google said it needs to act at a responsible pace. This is important to avoid jeopardizing the business model of many web publishers that support freely available content.

By providing privacy protection technology, the industry can prevent cookies from being replaced by alternative forms of personalized tracking and prevent the rise of secret approaches such as fingerprints, Vinay Goel, Director of Privacy Engineering, Chromes. Is writing in a blog post.

For Chrome, Google aims to introduce key technologies by late 2022 so that the developer community can start adopting them.

Chrome may phase out third-party cookies during the three months from mid-2023 to late 2023, subject to a contract with the UK Institute of Competitive Markets (CMA) and in line with the commitments it has made. There is. , Goel has been added.

Google Chrome will phase out support for the privacy sandbox and FLoC in two stages.

Stage 1: At this stage, publishers and the advertising industry have time to migrate their services. Starting in late 2022, this phase is expected to last nine months, and the company will carefully monitor recruitment and feedback before moving to Phase 2.

Stage 2: Starting in mid-2023, Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies for three months, ending in late 2023.

We believe that the privacy sandbox provides the best privacy protection for everyone. Goel concludes that by allowing the ecosystem to support businesses without tracking individuals across the web, they will be able to continue to have free access to content.

And because of the importance of this mission, we take the time to evaluate new technologies, collect and repeat feedback to ensure that we meet both privacy and performance goals, and the best path to privacy for all developers. You need to give time to follow.

Google will provide a more detailed schedule on privacysandbox.com. This schedule is updated regularly to make it clearer and allow developers and publishers to plan testing and migration schedules.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos