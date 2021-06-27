Three important recruitment goals for 2022





Georgia Institute of Technology football has built a solid 2022 recruitment class, and here are three targets on which to put it.

Despite three consecutive win seasons, Georgia Institute of Technology football is solid as Yellowjacket currently has a total of eight commitments and a trio of four-star new hires ranked in the top 300 overall. We are building a new employee class for 2022.

Head coach Jeff Collins had a reputation for being an innovative recruiter when he took over football at Georgia Institute of Technology. He has had many successes at the Temple. Although it hasn’t led to a win in the field yet, the 2022 recruitment cycle has definitely ended, making the yellow jacket the second top 30 class in three years.

Still, Collins and his staff still have a lot to do, especially in quarterback positions. So let’s start with the top three recruitment goals that remain in this class at Georgia Institute of Technology.

3 star QBAJ Swan

Georgia Institute of Technology football has already landed a four-star running back and receiver in 2022, but the Yellow Jacket misses the chance to land MJ Morris, a four-star signaler from Atlanta. Did. They made the last three, yet he chose North Carolina.

So the Yellow Jacket needs a new target in that position, it’s the AJ Swan, and it’s actually a 3-star quarterback committed to Maryland.

Originally from Canton, Georgia, Swan is ranked 511 overall in the 2022 class according to a 247 sports overall ranking. A 6-foot-2 passerby committed to Maryland in March, but visited Georgia Institute of Technology twice in June, and staff offered him on the second visit.

We’ll see if the yellow jacket can turn the swan inside out, but we’re doing our best to make it happen.

