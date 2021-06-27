Comcast can have a big impact on streaming dominance





The streaming war accelerated in 2021, and Disney + and Netflix are aggressive despite slowing streaming growth, the integration of Disney + and WarnerMedia (including HBO Max), and the evolution of CBS All Access to Paramount Plus. I fought against providing content. Comcast is currently in the news with a swirling report (feeding the first WSJ report) that it is planning a major move that could have a significant impact on the streaming environment.

How about Comcast?

So far, Comcast has made a presence through the poorly-named streaming service Peacock, despite offering a library of NBC-produced TV content and movies from Universal Studios, as many as expected. Not attracting subscribers. ..

In addition, Comcast’s Flex Media Streamer, which offers Xfinity Internet-only subscribers, offers some popular streaming services (in addition to the Peacock service), but no more consumers.

As a result of the above and other issues, there were rumors that Comcast could bet on a new approach to gaining significant penetration into the streaming market. Viacom / CBS, Roku, Hisense, and Walmart.

Roku Express 4K + Media Streamer ($ 39.99)

One possible strategy for Comcast includes the following elements:

Buy Viacom / CBS to protect more content. However, Comcast owns the NBC Broadcast TV Network and CBS is a direct competitor, which can lead to regulatory issues. However, if purchasing through this could eliminate Paramount Plus as a streaming competitor, Comcast will purchase Roku to secure the rights to a very popular streaming platform. Work with Hisense to develop a new revised Roku / Comcast streaming platform for inclusion in TVs. (Alliance with Hisense) By the end of 2021, in partnership with Walmart, we will begin a retail presence of our own branded Hisense TVs. what will you do?

So far, this isn’t close to a closed deal, and Comcast has taken a “pure speculation and no comment” attitude as to whether to continue this or proceed with plans to reposition in the streaming landscape. And it seems.

However, something is happening because the stock prices of both Viacom / CBS and Roku have fluctuated recently, but neither candidate has said anything about one of the TV partners, especially Roku. .. TCL recently has a lineup of Roku TV for the UK and other European markets

TCL RokuTV What Comcast may face if they follow through

If Comcast cannot take ownership or rights to Roku or another streaming OS, it will be difficult to develop and sell its own products for inclusion in smart TVs. This is because it competes with some already established smart TVOS platforms. In addition to Roku such as Android / Google TV, Samsung’s Tizen, LG’s WebOS, Vizio’s SmartCast, Fire TV OS (used by some Toshiba and Best Buy Insignia TV), VEWD, and the just-updated Apple’s stvOS, It has been used for some time. It is now part of the Apple One package, which includes Apple Music.

If anything is happening, rushing to market TV and new streaming strategies by the end of 2021 seems to be a huge bet. If Comcast plans this big move, wait for the plan to debut and demonstrate the product to the press around the world at the next CES in January 2022 to maximize the chances of success. I will raise it.

stay tuned…

