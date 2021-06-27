Windows 11: All the big differences from Windows 10





Windows 11 brings major changes to Windows 10, including a new design.

Screenshot / Microsoft

Since Windows 11 was officially released and Windows 10 was released in 2015, the first major update has been introduced to the Windows platform. As much of the world works between homes, you’ll discover new interfaces and some new features aimed at increasing productivity. office.

If you are currently using Windows 10, you can use Windows 11 as a free upgrade around the 2021 holiday season, as long as your computer is compatible. (Check here to see if your PC works on Windows 11.) If you need to upgrade to Windows 10, don’t worry. Free Windows 10 download tricks work for many people.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Here are all the features that have changed from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Check out all the new features in your favorite Windows 11 and how to use them, along with all the features you wanted to see in Windows 11 but didn’t get.

Windows 10 and Windows 11: All the big differences between the new OS Design and the interface

Windows 11 has a new design with a centralized Start menu and taskbar.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Windows 11 brings a whole new Mac-like interface to the operating system. It features a clean design with rounded corners and pastel shades. The iconic Start menu also moves to the center of the screen along with the taskbar. However, as with Windows 10, you can move them back to the left if you wish.

Android app integration

You will be able to download Android apps to your Windows 11 PC.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Android apps are included in Windows 11 and can be installed from within the new Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. (There were several ways to access Android apps on Windows 10, including if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, but this makes it native.) This is what Windows users have been waiting for for years. , Merge mobile and laptop devices.

Better virtual desktop support

Compared to Windows 10, Windows 11 makes it easier to create and switch between different virtual desktops.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

In Windows 11, you can set up virtual desktops in a Mac-like way and switch between multiple desktops at once for personal, work, school, or gaming use. On Windows 10, it was difficult to set up and use it.

Easy transition from monitor to laptop

Snap layouts and snap groups make it easy to group different sets of windows and apps and move between desktops and monitors.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

The new operating system includes features called snap groups and snap layouts. This is a collection of apps you use at once that appear in the taskbar and can be launched or minimized at the same time to facilitate task switching. You can also easily plug and unplug your monitor without losing the location of open windows.

Microsoft Teams has been added to the taskbar

Microsoft Teams is built directly into the Windows 11 taskbar to make video calls easier.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Teams has been improved and integrated directly into the Windows 11 taskbar for easier access (slightly similar to Apple’s FaceTime). You will be able to access your team from Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS.

Widget (well, some kind)

Launch widgets from the Windows 11 taskbar to see weather, news, stocks and other information at a glance.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Josh Goldman / CNET

For some time (remember the Windows Vista desktop gadget?), Including the recent Windows 10 update, you’ve been able to access widgets directly from the taskbar, personalize them, and see what you like.

Enhanced touch screen, voice and pen support

Microsoft aims to make Windows 11 easier to use on tablets than Windows 10.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

For tablets, Microsoft aims to improve the touch experience by increasing the space between the icons on the taskbar and adding gestures. Windows 11 adds tactile sensation to your digital pen so you can hear and feel vibrations as you take notes and draw. Finally, the OS introduces voice input and commands throughout the system.

Xbox technology to improve the game

Windows 11 brings some technical additions from the Xbox for better games.

Screenshots by Microsoft / Sarah Tew / CNET

Windows 11 gets certain features on the Xbox console, such as automatic HDR and Direct Storage, to improve your game on your Windows PC. This represents another move towards integrating PCs and Xbox consoles for Microsoft.

For more information, check out everything you know about Windows 11 and how to download it when Windows 11 becomes available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos