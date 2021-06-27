Google Doodle honors Japanese-American weightlifter Tommy Kono





Happy birthday, Tommy Cono.

Google

In 1942, Tommy Kono, then 12 years old, was internmented in a camp during World War II. Ten years later, an American-born weightlifter won the gold medal at the US Olympics, the first of his record career.

He also set world records in four different weight classes. This is a great achievement for those who have had to overcome not only their suspicions of their compatriots, but also their physical health problems. To celebrate his achievements, Google celebrated Kono’s 91st birthday on Sunday with an animated Doodle depicting the iconic weightlifting exercise Clean and Jerk.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

Tamio “Tommy” Kono was born on June 27, 1930 in Sacramento, California, to a Japanese-American family who was forced to move to Tule Lake Relocation Center at the beginning of US involvement in World War II. I did. He was one of the 120,000 Japanese Americans on the West Coast who were forced to leave the house during the war and were imprisoned.

Ironically, his prisoners turn out to be beneficial. As a kid, the desert air at a campsite near the California-Oregon border helped fight severe asthma in Kono. And it was here that he was introduced to weightlifting and bodybuilding.

After more than three years of detention, Kono was released from the camp and graduated from high school in Sacramento. In 1950, he was drafted by the US military during the Korean War, but was exempted from working abroad because the possibility of the Olympics became clear.

Kono won the Olympic gold medal in 1952 and 1956, the silver medal in 1960, and the world title six times in a row from 1953 to 1959. He set 26 world records in four weight classes and was appointed to the US Olympic Hall. Hall of Fame and International Weightlifting.

He died in 2016 at the age of 85 after a lifetime showing that he has the power to overcome obstacles in his way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos