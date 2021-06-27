[India MSME Summit 2021] How AWS Helps Innovate, Reinvent, and Rethink SMB’s Business Operations





Amazon Web Services (AWS) sees great opportunities to empower millions of small businesses across India and accelerate progress, promising to digitize Indian small businesses (SMBs) by 2025 did.

Cloud computing service providers believe that technology will drive the innovation agenda and become an SMB game changer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create unimaginable stress on the economy.

B Raghavendran, head of the SMB segment, now in its third edition at YourStorys’ annual Indian MSME Summit 2021, said Amazon Internet Services Private Limited: [COVID-19] Give SMB the opportunity to innovate and grow your business. The future will be a place where technology, innovation and the cloud are inextricably linked.

The SMB segment has made an important contribution to the fight against COVID-19 by manufacturing a variety of products and continuing the supply chain despite many challenges.

Raghavendran gave a keynote speech on the topic of cloud as a catalyst for innovation and reinvention, praising how the Indian SMB adapted and reinvented the new normal in a pandemic. He understood that technology plays a major role in driving innovation between SMBs, and that cloud platforms are a key driver of all of this.

He said the cloud has democratized the technology and innovation of all organizations.

Technology: Game Changer

Amazon executives also emphasized that surveys show that companies that adopted technology during the pandemic saw a six-fold increase in revenue and increased employee engagement. And higher operational efficiency.

Raghavendran built an online store on Amazon Web Services (AWS), spotlighting Chumbak, an offline retailer driven by an online campaign, and increased sales by a factor of 10 during the pandemic.

There was a similar example. This includes traditional ice cream maker Havmor and a new era of fintech startup Kredit Bee, whose services provided through the AWS platform have improved business efficiency and customer footprint.

What they all have in common is the way they adopted technology, Raghavendran said.

According to him, innovation combined with technology can help SMBs rethink and reinvent their businesses, which can lead to disruptive growth, the multiplier effect.

Cloud platforms and technologies have emerged as the most viable paths for SMB to implement and innovate in the process.

this [cloud] It’s not just about technology and cost savings. According to Raghavendran, this is an innovation engine.

Focus only on business

The move to the cloud allows SMBs to focus on their core business activities and leave all day-to-day technology-related tasks to service providers. It also provides security, reliability, and scalability to enable these companies to adopt technology much faster.

Raghavendran pointed out that the cloud also provides access to the latest technologies such as AR, VR and ML, and most importantly, provides SMB with what Fortune 500 companies can use.

AWS works with customers from a variety of industries and has one of the broadest and deepest cloud portfolios. We continue to innovate every day, he said.

AWS offers two services, Digital Suite and Sambhav, with the mission of digitizing millions of SMBs in mind.

The first option provides a software stack that includes common business features such as GST compliance, payments, email management, and accounting.

According to Raghavendran, these are available at a low price of Rs30 per month.

Sambhav offers a number of native AWS services such as data storage, inventory management, and forecasting.

Raghavendran is grateful to SMB for his significant impact and contribution, and looks forward to partnering with you on a digital transformation journey that embraces the cloud to innovate and drive customer joy.

