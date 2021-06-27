Google Third Party Cookies in Chrome Removed in 2023 | Why Late?





Urian B., Tech Times, June 27, 2021 06:06 am

(Photo: Screenshot of Pexels official website) Google third-party cookies in Chrome that will be removed in 2023 | Why is it late?

Google third party cookies for removing Chrome are late. The so-called privacy sandbox initiative, which aims to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome, has been postponed from early 2022 to late 2023.

Google FLoC and Privacy Sandbox

According to a TechWorm article, the company will give regulators, the general public, publishers, and the advertising industry enough time to migrate their services in preparation for this change.

This initiative was originally announced in 2019 along with Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts or FLoC technology.

This initiative aims not only to improve policies, but also to help businesses and developers create specific web technologies that provide the specific tools they need for a viable advertising business model.

In January 2020, Google announced plans to stop supporting third-party Chrome cookies “within two years” as part of its privacy sandbox.

Google gets backlash

Google said FLoC is a way for companies to track users while allowing advertisers to target a specific group of people with their ads. However, the company has been backed by many third-party companies such as GitHub, WordPress, EFF, Vivaldi, Brave and DuckDuckGo.

To make matters worse, the US Department of Justice and the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) also expressed concern about FLoC and directly ordered the plan to investigate certain antitrust laws.

In a blog post, Google said it needs to move at a much more responsible pace to avoid jeopardizing the business models of other web publishers.

Chrome to remove third party cookies

Vinay Goel, Chrome’s director of privacy engineering, can provide specific privacy protection technologies to prevent certain cookies from being replaced with individual tracking and prevent the emergence of secret approaches like fingerprints. Said.

When it comes to Chrome, Google is now aiming to introduce other major technologies by the end of 2022 so that the entire developer community can start adopting it.

Goel will also phase out third-party cookies over a three-month period, subject to a contract with the UK’s Certified Management Accountant (CMA), in line with the company’s commitment they provided. I added that there is. , Must start in mid 2023 and end in late 2023.

Google will phase out support for FLoC and the privacy sandbox in two stages.

Google Two Stage Process Stage 1

Publishers and the advertising industry can migrate their services. Starting near the end of 2022, this phase will continue for nine months. The company also helps monitor recruitment and feedback before moving to the second phase.

Stage 2

This stage will begin in mid 2023. Chrome will phase out support for all third-party cookies over a three-month period. This stage will be completed by the second half of 2023.

