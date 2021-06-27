Minecraft, hit by a more malicious app, reveals Kaspersky.Google Play Store reacts and hits ban





A big shock to gamers is that scammers are using malicious apps to exploit one of the most popular games in this segment, the Minecraft game, and the gaming community has revealed. We pledge to offer a thrilling game. performance. However, the more popular the game, the more attention the scammers can get because they can target far more people for malicious purposes. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has revealed that Minecraft modpack and file recovery utilities available on the Google Play store are hiding malicious adware.

Impact of Minecraft Modpack on Gamers

What these Minecraft modpacks can do is amazing, the real reason gamers are worried, and most importantly, taking action against them. According to Kaspersky, “The app didn’t help at all from the user’s point of view. Instead, it hid the icon after the first run and repeatedly opened the browser to flash the ad.”

Details of this section

Not only that, the company added, “You can also play videos from YouTube and open pages in the Google Play app.”

What Minecraft users can do

Kaspersky also revealed how helpless users feel because they couldn’t do anything about it. “For example, in the version we analyzed, the browser was opened every two minutes and the device was essentially unusable. It was very difficult to understand what was happening and which app There was a particular problem because it was very difficult to figure out what was causing it. Trouble and how to stop it. “

Then what should I do? Minecraft players who just want to get more thrills or try something new need to be very careful about what to download from which source. Users need to know that their safety is in their hands. You should also be aware that the makers of these malicious apps have been successful in re-uploading them with minor changes after being banned from the Play Store. Therefore, you need to be very careful not to fall into the lures provided in the first place and avoid downloading suspicious Minecraft modpacks.

Actions taken

Kaspersky has notified Google about this discovery, but it’s good to see these malicious apps removed from the Google Play store.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos