JGOD reveals Warzone Season 4 Best Milan 821 Roadout





Warzone players are constantly looking for the next weapon meta, and popular YouTuber and Call of Duty expert JGOD has revealed that the Milano 821 may be the best loadout option for Season 4. ..

When Season 4 began on June 17, many weapon adjustments were made in both War Zone and Cold War. What many might have slipped under the radar was the Milan 821 Buff.

The Cold War SMG is often considered one of the lower class SMGs used in the Warzone, but it could be a new meta due to the increased damage and range of the latest updates.

JGOD reveals the best Milan roadout

On June 23, JGOD uploaded a new YouTube video titled Milano Buff Made it Top Tier In Warzone, but he isn’t lying.

In a 12-minute video, JGOD details all the changes made to the Milano 821 in Season 4 and how Buff changed the weapons in the game. Check out what has changed with the following updates, excerpted from the official Warzone Season 4 patch notes.

Milano 821 (BOCW) Maximum damage increased from 34 to 36 Minimum damage increased from 25 to 30 Maximum damage range increased by 23% Upper fuselage damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2 Lower fuselage damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Extreme Damage multiplier increased from .9 1

Milano 821 (BOCW) needed a lot of love to reach a mid-feasible state. See how it will form in the first half of Season 4 and make any necessary changes at that point.

In his YouTube video, JGOD revealed some important details surrounding the Milano 821. Some of them are below.

Rate of Fire = 576RPMS Shoot and Kill = Reduced from 8 to 6 (Short Range, Chest) Kill Time = 571 6 on Chest at Close Range Fire Range = Milan takes more damage in range (36) than AMAX assault rifle (34) give away

JGOD did the extraordinary task of disassembling the Milano 821 following the buffs. Check out his full YouTube video for more information. Or, by JGOD’s own favor, read right after the best Milano 821 loadout in Warzone.

Milano821 loadout setup

At the end of JGOD’s Milan Breakdown video, he will showcase several Milan builds. Below are two Milan class setups. First with sniper support and long range SMG builds, followed by more standard SMG builds for the Milan 821.

Sniper Support / Long Distance Milan Road Out

MUZZLE = Sound SuppressorBARREL = 10.5 Ranger Provides maximum bullet velocity to approach 700 bullet velocity. UNDERBARREL = Field Agent GripHelps helps recoil, but JGOD also points out that this attachment can be exchanged for stock or laser. OPTIC = Axial Arms 3x This is a personal preference and this optic benefits the player over long distances, but it can also be replaced with another optic such as a Microflex LED. Ammunition = STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

SMG Build Milan Roadout

MUZZLE = Agency Suppressor JGOD points out that players can use the Sound Suppressor to speed up bullets and speed up ADS, but JGOD itself chooses the Agency Suppressor. BARREL = 10.6 Task Force Increases recoil slightly, but also increases Strafe Speed, Bullet Velocity, and Damage Range. Rnd drum

Can you tell us anything about this article?

Kyle is a movie and television graduate of Coventry. He’s a PC enthusiast who has a less enthusiastic PC and it’s all about Triple A titles!

