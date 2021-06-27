Google News Showcase now includes Canadian news publishers





As part of its new licensing agreement, Google has signed agreements with eight Canadian news organizations for access to select paywall content. Canadian publishers are Black Press Media, Glacier Media, The Globe and Mail, Metro Media, Narcity Media, SaltWire Network, Village Media, and Winnipeg Free Press. They represent news organizations in more than 70 countries, regions and communities in French and English.

The tech giant, who didn’t reveal the value of the eight licensing agreements in Canada, said the deal was part of a broader $ 1 billion global commitment to news publishers and journalism announced last year. .. The Google News Showcase provides a customizable space for newsrooms to create, distribute, and explain important information to readers, giving Canadians access to a wide range of news content and encouraging media subscriptions. There is sex.

So what exactly is a Google News Showcase? In essence, it’s a pop-out box or widget-style product that presents the best news stories of the day from participating publishers.You can already see it in the Google News app, Google search for all devices[ニュース]It seems to be displayed on the tab. Google pays publishers to remove the paywalls for these articles and make them freely readable. Each news agency can select the articles that appear in the showcase box every day. Google does not select them. Articles are not always related to what the user was searching for. It just shows what the news site considers it to be the best job of the day.

Google News Showcases on the web are currently available in eight countries: UK, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Czech Republic and India. It has already been published on Google Discover and the News mobile app. Once all publishers have been trained in new technologies and how to submit stories, they will be launched in Canada. It should be live in the coming months.

Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the last 12 years. His articles have been featured on major local news sources and websites such as CBC, CNET, Engadget, the Huffington Post, and the New York Times. He lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

