CNY checks all boxes for $ 250 billion in federal technology investment (Editorial Board opinion)





Central New Yorkers are a little tired of the transformative investment promises that create many high-paying jobs and grow the local economy. We often hear those magical phrases.

I heard them again to explain the $ 250 billion US innovation and competition law, a bipartisan bill passed by the US Senate earlier this month. Senate leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, who is the main sponsor of the bill, advertises that the federal government has invested the most in research and development for generations. Its main purpose is to maintain US dominance in innovation, strengthen national security by producing microchips and other important technologies here, and win the 21st century, as President Joe Biden said. Is to beat China in the competition for.

A quarter trillion dollars is a big pot of money and has spread to big countries. Why does Central New Yorker need to get excited about it?

The region has a legitimate shot of three of the bill’s signing priorities: building US manufacturing capacity for semiconductors, leveraging research expertise, and scooping up funding for the development of 5G technology. is. Take them in order:

Semiconductors: The bill allocates $ 52 billion to reshore the production of computer chips. They are essential to everything from cars to toys to toothbrushes. However, as 88% of US chip supplies come abroad, US manufacturers are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions caused by trade wars and pandemics.

Domestic semiconductor manufacturers are said to be paying attention to Clay’s industrial site, White Pine Commerce Park, because of its size and access to large amounts of water and electricity. Over the years, editorial boards have often criticized investing in Onondaga County’s Greenfield for throwing good money after bad. Thanks to the once-in-a-century pandemic, the era of White Pines may have finally arrived.

Technology Hubs: The bill approves $ 10 billion in 18 regional technology hubs spread across the central part of the vast country between Silicon Valley and Boston. Central New York is well suited to become a technology hub thanks to its concentration of higher education and research institutes, assets such as unmanned aviation system clusters, a track record of entrepreneurship and innovation, and affordable housing and quality of life. It is in the same position. Frequently cited indexes of the tech-invested community, in opposition to the story that the best days of Upstate are lagging, are No. 1 in Rochester, Syracuse / Utica-Rome No. 3 in the country, Binghamton / Ithaca 8 It is ranked in the rank.

5G: The bill allocates $ 1.5 billion to the development of 5G, a fifth-generation wireless communication technology that connects people, machines and devices at ultra-fast data rates. JMA Wireless is building a 5G component factory on the former coin textile site on the South Side. As a domestic manufacturer, JMA has a competitive advantage over China and other 5G component manufacturers, where national security is a concern.

In addition to these specific programs, we support the approval of the bill that basic scientific research lays the foundation for the country’s future economic growth and competitiveness.

A commonly cited example is the mapping of the human genome. Private companies will not undertake this difficult task, as they can never recover their time and money investment. The federal government has invested $ 3 billion in the Human Genome Project over 13 years. Today, the US genomics industry employs 280,000 Americans for jobs that pay an average of $ 70,000 a year. Mapping our DNA to that of other organisms has made great strides in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The Senate bill passed 68-32. It faces a more complex future in the house where it is being considered separately. Republican Rep. John Katko is a co-sponsor of the Endless Frontier Act, which is part of a bill to increase R & D funding and establish a technology hub. Katko is backing $ 52 billion for semiconductor manufacturing, which is not yet included in House law.

We ask the House of Representatives to adjust the differences from the Senate bill and deliver it to Biden for his signature. America’s global competitiveness, national security, and economic growth depend on it.

About Syracuse.com Editorial

The editorial represents the collective opinion of the Advance Media New York Editorial Board.

To reply to this editorial: Please submit a letter or commentary to [email protected] Please read the submission guidelines.

If you have any questions about the Opinion & Editorial section, please contact Editorial / Opinion Leader Marie Morelli ([email protected]).

