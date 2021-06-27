You can run Android apps on Windows 10 before Windows 11 arrives.Method is as follows





The Phone app allows you to run the app on your Windows 10 PC with your Android phone.

Microsoft announced Windows 11 on Thursday. It includes a number of new features, including the ability to run Android apps. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, there was already a way to do this. Thanks to Microsoft’s public release of the Your Phone app in August last year, certain Android phone users can now access the Android mobile app directly from their Windows 10 PC. With Windows 10, you can also run multiple Android mobile apps side-by-side on a Windows 10 PC and a supported Samsung device.

With this feature, you can pin your favorite Android mobile apps to your computer’s taskbar or start menu for quick and easy access. The app opens in a separate window from the phone app and can be used basically like a phone, even if the phone app isn’t open. In Windows 10, you can also search for previously pinned apps in the Start apps list without having to install apps on your desktop or sign in again.

The ability to use the mouse, pen, or touch screen to access the phone app on a larger desktop or laptop screen as many people are moving to remote or hybrid work environments due to an ongoing pandemic. May be useful for multitasking.

This feature is currently available, but is currently only available on Samsung Galaxy phones. Search Microsoft’s support site for a complete list of supported phones.

What do I need to run an Android app on a Windows 10 PC?

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Phone (at least for now), you need a PC running Windows 10 October 2019 Update or later.[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[更新の確認]Go to to see what version you are running on your PC. (The latest version of Windows 10 is the May 2021 update.) If you still need to upgrade to Windows 10, you can download Windows 10 for free.

You also need the latest version of the Your Phone app and Link to Windows. Your phone must be running Android 9.0 or later with Link to Windows integration.

Finally, the phone and computer must be on the same Wi-Fi network to use this feature.

How to run Android apps on Windows 10 PC

Once you have everything you need and your phone and computer are connected, you’re on your desktop[電話]The app window is displayed. To open an Android app on your desktop:

From the menu on the left[アプリ]Click the shortcut. A list of all apps on your phone is displayed. Click the desired app from the list to open it in another window on your PC.

Keep in mind that not all apps work with a mouse or keyboard, but many do.

According to Microsoft, here are some more tips for working with mobile apps on your desktop with your mouse and keyboard.

Single clicks behave like any other single touch / tap operation. Right-click anywhere on the phone screen to go to the previous page. Click-and-hold works like a tap / hold operation. Click and hold and drag to select. Use content.Mouse scroll to scroll vertically or horizontally between pages.

