Suspected Motorola Edge 2 leak says four phones are on the way





Motorola made many low-priced calls in 2021, but so far it has ignored the high end of the market. It’s changing with Motorola Edge 2, according to a very strong track record of doing things right.

According to Leaker Evan Blass, Motorola will begin four or more follow-ups to last year’s Motorola Edge handset, using the Berlin model with codenames Pstar, Kyoto, Berlin, and a US twist.

The Berlin version for the US market is clearly Verizon-only. This is probably not surprising given that last year’s Motorola Edge Plus phones were also carrier-specific. It will allegedly be a 6.78-inch device with a 120Hz 2,460 x 1,080 display and a triple camera array led by a 108MP main sensor. Apparently it has a Qualcomms Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and is said to be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The battery capacity is listed as 5,000mAh. This is the main difference from the global Berlin cell phone with a 4,000mAh cell and a slightly smaller 6.67 inch 2,400 x 1,080 screen. In this version, the camera array also includes a 3x optical zoom, but the US version uses a 2MP macro lens instead.

The highest spec version listed is the Pstar model. It reportedly comes with a great Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB, 8 GB, or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The triple camera array probably has a 108MP main lens, a secondary 16MP sensor for wide-angle and macro shots, and a properly populated 8MP 5x zoom telephoto lens. According to Blass, this is another 6.67-inch device with the same 2,400 x 1,080 120Hz panel as Berlin.

Finally, there is the cheapest model, Kyoto. No size is specified, but it is reported to pack the same 2,400 x 1,080 resolution at 90Hz instead of 120. Qualcomm will now use the Dimensity 720 chipset to run the show instead of MediaTek and back it up with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. 128GB of internal storage is according to Blass. Obviously there is still a triple camera array led by a 108MP main lens, but there is no telephoto zoom here. The whole is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery.

Blass hasn’t announced a release date, but it’s worth noting that the original Motorola Edge handset was launched more than a year ago in May 2020, so Motorola could be announced shortly. Overall with midrange specs, many depend on the final price, but hopefully the phone is attractive enough to be on the list of the best phones you can buy.

Best Motorola Edge Plus Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos