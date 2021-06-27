Why Zuckerberg and Jobs kept children away from their creations





Katleen Gabriels is a moral philosopher specializing in computer ethics at Maastricht University. She is studying the relationship between morality and computer technology.

Netflix’s documentary The Social Dilemma (2020) sheds light on the shadow side of Big Tech. The most interesting part of this pretty dramatic documentary is at the end. It was when the developers honestly admitted to imposing strict conditions on their children regarding the use of technology. After all, they are all “low-tech parents” themselves.

As users, they can benefit from sharing a lot of private data, but the private behavior of the key people behind Big Tech remains a “black box” for us. .. But when the tip of the veil is lifted here and there, it reveals some very interesting information. For example, a New York Times journalist responded with astonishment when Steve Jobs asked his children what he thought of the iPad and said he wasn’t allowed to use the iPad. Jobs kept his descendants as far away from his own creations as possible. According to Walter Isaacson, who wrote a biography about him, Jobs preferred to have a supper and talk to the kids at night when the (“Apple”) screen wasn’t visible.

“Dynamic social norms”

Mark Zuckerberg changed that definition to his advantage in 2010 by calling privacy a “dynamic social norm” and claiming that people would be more and more comfortable sharing information with each other. .. The same Mark Zuckerberg bought four homes adjacent to his home in 2013 to give him and his family more privacy. Therefore, he himself is not so comfortable in practicing what he preaches. But for Facebook, adopting different emphasis was more strategically interesting.

The actions they seek from us are not necessarily practiced within their own four walls. Their private actions reveal more interesting habits than what they want to present to us in a public statement. “False pretense fascinates the masses,” Erasmus said in his praise of stupidity, but the occasional glimpse behind the scenes may be calm.

