Monster Hunter Rise Director Talks About RE Engine On Switch-Features





Recently, I had a great opportunity to ask a question to Mr. Yasunori Ichinose, the director of Monster Hunter Rise. This interview focused on game technology development and, of course, the implementation of Capcom’s flagship RE ENGINE. However, the technical aspect of the title is interesting. Monster Hunter: World has always seemed to exceed the capabilities of Nintendo’s hybrid system, but many of its title’s updated approaches have gone up. The era of segmented maps with multiple loading screens has been replaced by seamless open areas, and the addition of new gameplay allows players to move quickly and vertically through the environment. Rise and World have different visual styles, but they have much more in common than most people realize.

Capcom / Nintendo Life’s early performance was very demanding and required significant optimization.

Along with Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection, this is a rare example of an engine used in Nintendo hardware. How well did the Core RE engine team tune the tools for the switch? RE ENGINE was designed from the beginning with multiple platforms in mind, so a simple porting itself wasn’t too difficult. However, it was very difficult to develop a translator for a shader program using core graphics elements (including Nintendo Switch’s slightly unique graphics API, NVN).

Yasunori Ichinose: The main technical reason is that you can use RE ENGINE’s powerful C # scripting system (if your hardware specifications allow it), not to mention the latest graphics features of RE ENGINE. In MT FRAMEWORK, build time was an issue as all game logic was implemented in C ++. With RE ENGINE, the game logic is implemented in C #, which can significantly reduce build time (about 10 seconds, 100 times longer in C ++). This allows you to quickly repeat trial and error to make your game more interesting. It’s not directly visible, but it’s a very important part of development, and I think it indirectly contributes to the fun of the game. Nintendo Life: What was the main technical reason for using the RE engine for Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch?

Did early testing of the RE engine and Rise’s planned visuals return strong results, or did they require significant optimization to achieve the required performance? In RE ENGINE, shader programs are written in HLSL (High Level Shading Language), but I had to implement a new translator to convert to GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language). This translator has implemented some tricks to output the best code when converting from HLSL to GLSL to achieve GPU performance. We’ve also added support specifically for the Nintendo Switch GPU. For example, we have added support for ASTC (Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression), a texture compression format that is extremely helpful in reducing memory and data size.

Capcom / Nintendo Life Capcom / Nintendo Life Examples of these optimizations include baking / applying shadows, applying GPU occlusion culling, and replacing DOF (depth of field). Many other optimizations have also been made, such as replacing overly rigorous calculations with simplified calculations, replacing the ComputeShader implementation with a PixelShader implementation, adding a culling process, and so on. We also worked with the artist to adjust the range of influence of the lights, as the light source calculation process would be very heavy in areas with too many lights. Early performance was very demanding and major optimizations were essential. First, we switched the graphics pipeline from delay-based to transfer-based. Previously, RE ENGINE used a graphics pipeline based on lazy rendering. However, because Nintendo Switch was expected to have memory bandwidth, we built a new forward-rendering graphics pipeline for Monster Hunter Rise. Next, we made many optimizations one by one, from large to small.

News Highlights Games Headline: Monster Hunter Rise Director Talks About RE Engine On Switch – FeatureCheck All News and Articles from the Game News Update.

Disclaimer: If you need to update / edit / delete this news or article, please contact our support team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos