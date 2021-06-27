How self-destructing satellites can help clean the universe





The space is vast. But the area around our planet is crowded.

The surge in rocket companies competing with new technologies has made it cheaper to reach low earth orbit. However, as more objects are in space, more collisions can damage the spacecraft. This can jeopardize satellites that connect rural areas and poorly serviced areas over broadband, and satellites that take images that help farmers track the health of their crops. It could even jeopardize the International Space Station, its astronauts, and onboard research that could facilitate the creation of organs for cancer treatment and transplantation.

Too cluttered skies could also enter a way for astronomers to learn more about the universe. And surrounding the Earth in a constantly denser layer of outdated junk means that ultimately there is no room for new and useful satellites of the future.

That’s why three engineers went to Joshua Tree at midnight last week. They are part of a team looking for possible solutions: devices that will help satellite owners clean up after themselves.

What are their goals for the night? To track the imminent and fierce demise of small satellites.

Alchemy, the name of the satellite that will soon face its fate, tests technology by Millennium Space Systems, based in El Segundo, a division of Boeing, to help drag a spacecraft into the atmosphere and burn it out after a craft mission. Complete built to do.

Alchemy was launched in November with the twins Augustie. It acts as a control and shows how long Alchemy hangs as space debris without the new technology dragging it further into the atmosphere. The name of the program running this experiment is drag racing.

Drag racer program manager Patrick Kelly said the name was definitely appropriate. They are competing back on Earth. One has a very clear advantage over the other.

Patrick Kelly tries to see a drag racer satellite testing how to adjust Joshua Tree’s telescope to get rid of junk from space.

(Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times)

Today, long-dead satellites, used rocket bodies, and other outdated spacecraft have been in orbit for years. According to NASA, there are about 23,000 space debris that are larger than softballs that orbit the planet. Objects that are too small to track also pose a threat. NASA estimates that there are 500,000 marble-sized junk in Earth’s orbit and more than 100 million junk less than a millimeter.

Participating in the party is a horde of new satellites. Companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb have begun launching satellites into low earth orbit for broadband Internet networks. It is intended to provide connectivity around the world, especially in areas that are not easily reachable by fiber optic cables or cell towers. When complete, the OneWebs constellation will be configured to consist of over 600 satellites. SpaceX is made up of thousands.

Timi Ebi Aganava, an assistant professor at Arizona State University School of Social Innovation and Future, suggests that the launch rate is increasing exponentially, increasing five to ten times over the next decade. I don’t want to be terrible and sound the alarm, but it can be scary if I don’t do anything to get people to think about how to do space activities in a more sustainable way.

More space junk means more potential collisions, which creates more junk. Already, the International Space Station had to maneuver itself to avoid debris, including 29 times since 1999 and 3 times last year alone. Even small objects can be a big problem, as the Space Shuttle windows have to be replaced. This is due to the damage caused by the paint spots flying around the universe and hitting them.

Astronomers fear that messiness can undermine the cultural relationship between optical astronomy and the dark sky of people. A country dreaming of launching a spacecraft for the first time may not have room to operate.

And now there is the question of whether the universe should be considered a human environment and therefore subject to environmental law.

The debate becomes particularly relevant as the space industry discusses whether humans can become multiplanetary species and how to establish other permanent space settlements. Already, since 2000, some humans have lived in space since the beginning of 21 years of uninterrupted human inhabitation of the space station.

Mr. Aganava said he needed to start thinking sustainably from day one so that he could continue his activities in the long run.

One option is to make sure that the spacecraft removes itself from orbit. The Dragracer program’s Alchemy satellite is testing the effectiveness of terminator tape, a box about the size of a DVD case containing folded film over 220 feet with an aluminum coating. One end of the film is attached to the inside of the box, the other end is attached to the lid of the box, and the box is connected to the satellite.

When the satellite becomes useless, the box shines. When activated by either a person on the ground or a timer, the release mechanism kicks the lid of the box and spreads the film. This film creates extra drag on the satellite, which accelerates the return of fire-like crafts to space.

Rob Hoyt, founder and president of Tethers Unlimited, states that part of this drag is due to the way conductive films interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and ionospheric plasma to generate electrodynamic forces. .. It also arises from the interaction of satellites and films with the thin upper particles of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Alchemy satellites are expected to burn out as early as July, less than eight months after launch. The tapeless Augury satellite is expected to remain in orbit for at least seven years.

Returning to Joshua Tree, Millennium Space Systems engineers will begin assembling the telescope to monitor the progress of the alchemical satellite’s deorbit. According to Kelly, they made most of the observations from the parking lot at El Segundo headquarters and collected a lot of data despite the light pollution and clouds in the area. However, visibility is better in the desert.

That day and night he said. I was able to capture both drag racer units that were exposed to sunlight from this location. It was really great.

Millennium Space Systems Ian Silverberg (left), Tyler Ritz and Patrick Kelly visit Joshua Tree to try to catch a glimpse of satellites testing how to prevent space debris from multiplying in space.

(Jason Almond / Los Angeles Times)

The team had been to this location in Joshua Tree a few times ago and was able to see how much the alchemical satellites plunged compared to the immutable augury. There was usually good passage of satellites between 2am and 4am. The telescope will be tailored to your task, no matter what stars you see in the sky, when there is a lot of cloud cover, like this weekday night.

This is easy to happen, says Kelly. There is time before the actual path.

By 2:30 am, the raindrops will get bigger and bigger. Optical communications engineer Tyler Ritz pulls out a golf umbrella and holds it over the telescope, while Kelly and intern Ian Silverberg cover the telescope with a parachute blanket.

By 3:15 am, the wind was getting stronger and the sky above was very cloudy. The team calls it at 3:45 am and begins packing the telescope.

According to Kelly, the imminent demise of the alchemical satellite will be bittersweet, especially since it was there from the conceptual stage to the end of the satellite. (The team will actively track the augury satellite until this fall to get a year’s worth of data.)

He said it was really exciting to get that verification and confirmation to see how successful the experiment was. At the same time, it would be a little sad to let go of it and find out that some of that excitement is nearing its end.

There are other ways to get the satellite out of orbit, such as thrusters that guide the satellite further into the atmosphere at the end of its life, but the terminator tapes used in drag racer satellites are intended to be cheaper and simpler. I will. (The device name is certainly inspired by the Terminator movie series.) So far, the Terminator tape unit delivered has been priced between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000, but Whit said future versions are cheaper. It says that it will be.

He said he is trying to minimize the cost of safely disposing of the satellite.

That disposal is very important for humanity to take the next step in the universe.

According to Kelly, as access to space increases, so do objects placed there, so it’s very important to use it intelligently and thoughtfully so that it doesn’t interfere with access to space in the future. became.

