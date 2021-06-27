Amazon Echo: How to turn off Alexa’s unwanted “by the way” suggestions





Alexa on Amazon Echo devices is useful, but it has some annoying features. One-sided advice omits the innocent sound of “By the way …”.

Chris Monroe / CNET

The three words I hate the most in English may be the words Alexa uses to interrupt and call attention. “By the way …” At some point, it happened several times a day. Listen to the time and weather forecast, turn off the lights, and after a while I learned about Halloween party ideas and learned that Alexa could turn off all the lights, not just one. “Alexa, good night.”

There’s nothing against Halloween or sleep, but I’m having trouble listening to Alexa when I think the chat is over. So I decided to find a way to stop all these unwanted interruptions and looked into the Alexa app settings.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show 10: Alexa spins smart moves …

6:19

However, there is no single toggle that allows you to turn “by the way” suggestions on or off system-wide. All I had to do was take a patchwork approach. Basically, you can reduce the number and severity of interruptions by turning off everything you don’t need or don’t need. Keep in mind that this is a cure rather than a cure, as those nasty suggestions do not go away altogether.

Just because you asked for a recipe while cooking in the kitchen doesn’t mean you need help hosting a dinner party.

Chris Monroe / CNET

For clarity, I’m not talking about Alexa Hunches-when Alexa notices you, for example, you turned off the front porch light, but forgot to lock the door, so the speaker informs you. I will. They are great (unless you find them creepy, then there are many other things you might want to turn off).

If eliminating Alexa’s interruptions is as obsessive to you as I am, I’ve found one very extreme option that works better than a combination of everything else, but a pretty steep compromise. there is. .. Then let’s get started.

Extreme way: become a child again

Amazon manufactures two Echo Show Kids kids edition devices with Echo Kids speakers and displays. However, all Amazon Echo devices have settings that can be converted to Kids Edition, at least in terms of behavior. This means no interruptions, but it also limits some other features.

Echo Dot Kids is clearly designed for young people, but Amazon Echo can be turned into a kids edition in the settings.

Amazon

For example, in kids mode, music only plays an explicit version by default. This can be a big problem for some music fans. Communication is also a bit hampered-Echos for kids can drop in (aka calls or video calls) with other devices in the house, but calls with Echos outside the house belong to friends and family. Even so, it is completely invalid.

But most things that most people use smart speakers (smart home controls, time and weather questions, answers to random questions) all work the same. The only way to really know if you can meet the limits that apply to younger customers is to try it. Method is as follows.

1. Open the Alexa app and in the menu bar at the bottom[デバイス]Tap, then at the top[エコーとAlexa]Tap.

2. Scroll down to the Echo device for which you want to create a kids edition and tap its name.

3. In the middle of the next page[Amazon Kids]Tap, toggle on, and on the next page[AmazonKidsのセットアップ]Tap.

4. Select an existing child profile or[子の追加]Tap to create a new profile and tap the rest of the pages.

At least, if you have an Echo Dot with a clock, you don’t ask for time very often.

Chris Monroe / CNET Less restrictions, more interruptions

If you don’t want to limit the functionality of Amazon Echo like your child’s settings, you’ll have to look through your settings for a while to find all the different options that will help you.

I did a little internet research to get beads about where those settings are. One response on the Amazon forum from a poster identified as “Amazon Staff” suggests turning off the Things to Try setting. (Several other threads repeat this advice.) It’s a good idea to turn off “try”. There’s a much better place to learn about Alexa’s best features than Alexa.

With the Alexa app[その他],[設定],[通知]Move in the order of[試してみる]Tap. Turn off both of these toggles.

Everyone needs to change these Alexa settings

We’ve already explained how HowHunches can be very helpful, but some people may find them a bit too invasive.

To turn off the haunch, use the Alexa app[その他],[設定],[ハンチ]Tap in that order. Control functionality with a simple toggle.

Some internet residents report that the more Amazon Echo devices you have, the more likely you are to receive unwanted suggestions.

Julie Snyder / CNET

The other setting is the one you really want to turn on. The turningonBrief mode is to effectively turn off unwanted Alexa responses. There are no more parrot replies from Alexa such as “OK, turn off the three lights” when running a simple command. Instead, you will hear a pleasing beep to confirm the command.

To turn on briefs mode[その他],[設定],[音声応答]Tap in that order. From here, turn on briefs mode. (While you’re there, turn on Whisper Modetoo. If you don’t whisper to your device, nothing changes, but if you do, give it a try.)

Other Alexa settings that you won’t regret turning off

Like most people, you may receive an email, text message, or push notification from the Alexa app each time your order is shipped or arrived. The last thing you need is for your smart speaker to chime with a shipping update. The same menu, which can be turned off all, also includes all sorts of nonsense switching that you don’t need, such as recommendations and deals, evaluation requests for purchased products, and out-of-supply notifications. Abandoned all of it.

Go ahead and turn off all other unnecessary interruptions, such as requesting answers to product questions and notifying you of out of stock.

Chris Monroe / CNET

[More],[Settings],[Notifications],[Amazon Shopping]Tap to turn off all toggles that appear (unless you want to answer customer questions about previously purchased items, or Amazon wants you to tweak or do anything else-I I haven’t decided).

Leave the announcement as needed

If you find yourself scrutinizing to disable more settings in the Alexa app,[お知らせ]You may want to turn off the one labeled. However, as you know, one is an announcement made by a real person (such as you or the people you live with). So if you want your phone to be notified when someone sends an announcement from one of your Alexa devices, go ahead and leave that setting in place.

that’s it. That’s all I have. Hopefully, after performing all these steps, Alexa will only chat when needed. If not, let us know in the comments. And if you come across other settings that may help others find the least invasive smart assistant verbally, please let us know.

