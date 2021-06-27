Are you creating the next Big Tech tool for your restaurant?





During this time last year, the restaurant industry was working on pandemic closures and restrictions, innovating on the fly to survive fallout. Digital menu. Virtual chip jar. Ad hoc drive-through window. These mannequins.

Over the years, much of the restaurant-related innovation was directed towards technology, a shift that was more or less forced by the pandemic. According to some explanations, the technological changes that are expected to unfold in the next decade have occurred in the coming months. Online ordering is commonplace for many. That is, technology that enhances the process, whether it’s created in-house or on a third-party platform. Virtual restaurants, run from Ghost Kitchen, are now everywhere, including existing restaurant locations. Someone has revamped vending machines (see above), robots have emerged, and investors are suddenly interested in funding technologies that promise to make the backside of the home more efficient.

And more than ever before about the technology tools that restaurants really need, the direction of investment (spoilers: behind the house), and most importantly, the ones that bring maximum value to all of your restaurant’s travel experience. I have a question. forward.

You can discuss all of them here. Instead, talk to The Spoon about restaurant innovation at The Spoon’s Restaurant Tech Summit, which will take place this summer, virtually on August 17th.

Whether you think it’s your next Olo, want to stop the drive-through altogether, or have a robot mannequin that tracks food waste, The Spoon wants you to contact us. Please sign up for the Spoons Restaurant Tech Innovator Showcase as part of the Restaurant Tech Summit mentioned above and tell us about it.

The Spoon team and a panel of restaurant experts select the 10 most interesting teams to build innovative and game-changing new products. The 10 companies will then have the opportunity to make a 4-minute pitch about their company, which will be featured as part of the main stage of the event.

Some general guidelines apply. Companies need to be in the early stages, with less than 10 employees and less than $ 1 million in funding / investment.Companies also need to have real technical products (software, hardware, etc.)

Your pitch will be seen by Restaurant Tech Summit participants and your company will be covered by The Spoon.

San Francisco Permanently Limits Restaurant Fees for Delivery Services – San Francisco, Calif. Has decided to permanently cap the restaurant charges for delivery services to 15%. The San Francisco Supervisory Board unanimously approved the resolution.

ResQ Raises $ 7.5 Million to Back-of-House Restaurant Tech – Software Platform Manages Restaurant Repair and Maintenance Tasks ResQ Raises $ 7.5 Million Seed Fund, Total Funding to date $ 9 Million became.

Grubhuband Resorts World Las Vegas Partner for New Hotel Concept – Resorts World Las Vegas announces partnership with Grubhub for new mobile ordering service.

