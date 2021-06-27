



June 27, 2021

(Photo: Screenshot of Vivo website) Specifications of Vivo X60t Pro + | Snapdragon 888, 32MP portrait and more!

The Vivo X60t Pro + is Vivo’s latest smartphone.

The new device has many similarities to the existing Vivo X60 Pro +. The new X60 phone has just made its debut in China, and Vivo is expected to continue to share details about its global availability.

Vivo X60t Pro + Specifications

According to a News18 article, both Vivo X60 Pro + and Vivo X60t Pro + use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

However, the Vivo X60t Pro + has a 12-megapixel portrait camera instead of a 32-megapixel portrait shooter.

In addition to the curved display, there are two color options, dark blue and class orange. Very similar to the existing Chinese version of Vivo X60 Pro +, the new model will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage options.

Vivo X60t Pro + Price

The price of the Vivo X60t Pro + is expected to start at around USD775 or 4,999CNY on the official base model and around USD930 on the top 12GB RAM, + 256GB option.

Very interestingly, this is the same as the Chinese X60 Pro +.

Officially, the Vivo X60t Pro + features a new 6.56-inch Full-HD + AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also comes with a centrally located hole punch notch for a selfie camera and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo smartphone CPU and GPU

Underneath the hood of the phone is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888, which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. It also has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of high-capacity UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone will also work with the out-of-the-box 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and can support dual SIM cards with 5G support as noted in MySmartPrice.

The new Vivo X60t Pro + also features a 50-megapixel primary camera and its f / 1.57 aperture, a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a new quad rear camera setup that can accommodate a new 114.5 degree field of view. A field of view, another 12-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

Vivo X60t Pro + camera features

On the front, the buyer gets a 32 megapixel shooter with an f / 2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. The camera app also bundles modes such as night view, panorama, portrait, dynamic photo, time-lapse photo, slow motion, professional mode, AR and more.

Other notable features expected from the Vivo X60t Pro + include face recognition, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, Fi6, and a whopping 4,200mAh capable of supporting 55W fast charging via USB Type-C ports. Includes battery.

Last but not least, it is expected to weigh 190 grams and is only 9.10 mm thick.

