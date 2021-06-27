Women’s health around the world is at stake as Google’s algorithms block abortion services





Women’s health is at stake worldwide as Google’s algorithms block important online information about abortion, campaign participants warn.

Women on Web, which offers abortions around the world, has confirmed that the number of visitors to the site has dropped sharply after Google changed the way the algorithm works.

Abortion providers that connect doctors and women who can distribute abortion medications in countries where abortion is illegal have 80% of website visitors overnight when Google changed the way search tools work in May 2020 Disappeared in.

Women on Web told The Independent that the organization has been unable to recover most visitors since then. In December of last year, there were only 30% of site inquiries in early 2020.

Venny Ala-Siurua, Executive Director of Women on Web, said: Last May, there were 50,000 visitors a day, followed by 10,000 visitors a day.

It’s disappointing because the people who contact us already know that they are being directly discriminated against in the service or that access to the service is completely blocked. These inequality are perpetuated online. People are facing the same obstacles on the internet.

Abortion is banned in a significant number of countries around the world. In short, women are forced to endanger their lives on a daily basis by appealing to dangerous backstreet abortions.

In countries where the law is strictest, abortion is even illegal because if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if there is a fatal fetal abnormality, the aborted person faces life imprisonment.

Google is rolling out regular updates to its algorithms to provide more relevant content to those who enter search queries.

However, Ms Ala-Siurua states: The May update targeted false information about the health caused by the pandemic, but the update also no longer speaks to search queries for people in need of abortion for the content we provide. I decided.

A few people decide what to put in the algorithm. In our view, groups of people do not represent women who use Women in Web. The people who update the algorithm are very isolated from those who are affected by the update.

Ms. Ala-Siurua expressed concern that the group’s abortion services would be affected at the same time as the demand for abortion through online services surged during the pandemic.

All this happened when services like us were most needed, she added. During a pandemic, it is very important that people have access to services that do not require contact or physical movement. Pandemic pressure on the health system has also led to lower priorities for sexual and reproductive health.

She pointed out that the number of women accessing abortion services during the Covid crisis surged and plummeted after Google’s algorithms were changed. The group said it was forced to continually consider how the technology chain would affect service delivery.

Technology gatekeepers are reducing the openness of the internet

Venny Ala-Siurua, Executive Director of Women on Web

Women on Web receives thousands of emails and help requests each month, and its multilingual support service provides secret help to people with unwanted pregnancies. Over the last 15 years, the service has made it possible for more than 100,000 people to have access to abortion by mail and to reply to more than 1 million emails in 25 different languages.

When our website was demoted, the service that replaced us at the top of Google Search was a well-established, formal government service, MsAla-Siurua added. Since the pandemic, we’re all accessing more information online, but tech gatekeepers are reducing the openness of the Internet.

In countries around the world where abortion laws are severely restricted, Women on Web is often the only safe and affordable way to access abortion, but Google shows women how to find an abortion service. Not directing to government websites.

Having a medical abortion involves taking two pills, and medical experts say the pill has less adverse effects than paracetamol.

One Croatian woman who used the Women on Webs service said: I was very happy and relieved that everything worked very fast and safely. Don’t worry about other women in my situation. Doing this at home without making judgments like a hospital is very reassuring … and peaceful for women.

She added that it is the best way to do such traumatic things.

Another woman living in Northern Ireland said: At the age of 43, with two young children, ages 7 and 11, living on benefits and having children at this time would put extreme stress and pressure on me and my existing family.

Therefore, the opportunity to use this service has had a wide range of positive impacts on everyone involved and I am very grateful that this service exists for someone like me.

The World Health Organization previously estimated that women in developing countries die every eight minutes from complications caused by secret abortions. It is estimated that approximately 25 million unsafe abortions occur worldwide each year, most of which occur in developing countries, and abortion is one of the largest contributors to maternal mortality worldwide.

Women on Webs, a non-profit organization of doctors and activists, is a sister organization of Women on Web. Founded by Dr. Rebecca Gompert, she flew an abortion-filled drone and distributed safe abortion and reproductive medical services over boats on the high seas.

A Google spokeswoman told The Independent: Core updates are designed to make your search results more relevant overall.

We have learned that sites that show credibility on a topic are less likely to disclose false or misleading information. Therefore, if we can build a system that identifies the signals of these characteristics, we can continue to provide reliable information.

Designing these systems is our greatest defense against low-quality content that contains potentially false information and is a task we have invested in over the years.

