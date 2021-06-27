Overcome barriers to medical innovation and improve provider involvement and patient outcomes





The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a wave of medical innovation, but it’s still spreading across the sector. For example, increased adoption of virtual health care has major policy implications with Congress considering whether Medicare will continue to pay for telemedicine services after the current public health emergency declaration expires. I am.

Telemedicine is one of the most visible frontiers of healthcare innovation, but the industry is ready to experience another major change that is invisible to the general public. Providing virtual care improves patient convenience and accessibility. But the bigger challenge is to lay the foundation for innovation in the healthcare system that enables providers to optimize workflows and work together more effectively to ultimately improve patient care.

The need for unified collaboration

Provider-centric workflow tools are an area that has been overlooked for innovation and adoption in many healthcare systems. In recent years, many hospitals have focused on centralizing technology platforms and strengthening relationships with vendors. At the same time, the tendency to get medical attention from hospitals and doctors is putting pressure on systems to adopt scalable technology that can be deployed instantly across new sites. The trend is that fewer tools can do more and act as the only source of truth for onsite and distributed teams.

The pandemic also highlighted the need for an agile collaboration platform that meets the urgent needs of healthcare professionals, including the need to quickly add new team members to respond to the proliferation of patients. In the midst of a pandemic, many healthcare systems struggled to manage the influx of new team members and newly organized interdisciplinary crisis response teams.

Many healthcare systems lacked the infrastructure to efficiently manage these demands. Hospitals have traditionally operated with a fragmented combination of digital and analog workflows and communication tools, from email to paper calendars. While these tools have a purpose, they have serious drawbacks when it comes to ensuring that providers perform at their best. For example, various email and scheduling tools cannot synchronize with each other or adapt to rapidly changing information, such as provider calls.

Most communication tools also require team members to contact a specific named individual. This can delay the sending and receiving of important information if it is not available or known to the designated individual. For example, the required individual could be the nurse in charge of the ICU floor or Cole’s cardiologist. This can vary by role, shift, etc., so clinical collaboration platforms should use role-based messaging to address this common scenario. And finally, most communication tools are not designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers, such as maintaining patient privacy, regulatory compliance, and strict requirements for the rapid delivery of mission-critical information.

In many hospital systems, the focus of change is the implementation and customization of electronic health record (EHR) systems. At this stage of maturity, EHR and other solutions laid the foundation for documentation and revenue cycle management. Today, healthcare systems recognize the need to lay the foundation for technology for the vastly different, more provider-centric objectives of real-time communication and collaboration. Further innovation and adoption in this area will improve quality of care, patient outcomes and medical efficiency.

All of these factors indicate the need for a unified communications (UCaaS) solution as a service that integrates multiple communication channels into a cloud-based system. Built for healthcare, UCaaS tools support the need for reliable, secure, and intuitive collaboration, especially with clinical teams.

Overcome operational barriers to innovation

Enabling real-time information exchange and communication can be a challenge, even for the most future-oriented organizations. The first important step is to coordinate leadership to define what innovations in a particular healthcare system will look like. In this step, leaders need to cast a vision of what is possible and at the same time make adjustments to what is possible. Hospitals must make a sacrifice when adopting a new platform, as software cannot provide all possible functionality to all users of the entire system. But if the team is willing to give a little bit to lay the foundation, you can get a lot of rewards while refining the solution over time.

Doctors, nurses, IT leaders, and other executive members should all be included in the decisions about the technology they implement. Engaging both clinical and IT stakeholders is important to understand the needs of each cohort and ensure smooth implementation and widespread adoption among teams. The concept of collaboration tools itself highlights the importance of the entire care team, which represents multiple roles and disciplines involved in patient care. Accepting this reality requires a radically different approach than siled decision making.

In addition to broad leadership consensus, implementing change requires a high level and strong clinical champion within the organization. This champion must be devoted to the success of the project, respected by peers and employees, and able to spend time launching.

For new technologies to be accepted throughout the system, leaders need to address the habits, knowledge, and perhaps even fear of learning new systems for their employees. Healthcare risk-averse thinking can permeate the culture of an organization. Therefore, embracing innovation requires a top-down, inside-out approach, but clinicians need to be at the forefront.

Because innovation always has a learning curve, healthcare systems also need to actively educate teams on best practices for using collaboration platforms. These platforms are ideal for real-time, hands-on communication. For example, a nurse may consult with a specialist about a patient’s condition or the next steps in a care plan. In contrast, more administrative tasks may be handled better in EHR or email.

Collaboration tools act as a clinician’s protection system by reducing workflow interruptions. In contrast to pagers pinging different requests, modern communication platforms allow different tones and vibrations based on the urgency of the request. Educating users about what is appropriate to send on these platforms can help ensure that technology is servicing users, but not the other way around.

Finally, infrastructure limitations can create innovation hurdles. Before adopting a technology solution, the medical system must embark on a clinical workflow and IT discovery process. This process helps teams define current capacity and identify barriers to integration or recruitment. For example, VoIP calls require more bandwidth than text-based alerts, so teams need to understand bandwidth limits. Also, deploying a mobile app in a personally owned device environment will look different than using an employer-provided device. The team should evaluate the existing infrastructure to ensure that it supports the infrastructure they are laying down and address blockers in advance.

Future outlook

To continue the trajectory of healthcare innovation, clinicians need to be able to work more easily and efficiently. This can improve metrics such as provider involvement and satisfaction, patient outcomes, patient throughput, and length of stay. By streamlining collaboration, providers can provide medical expertise with as few obstacles as possible. Healthcare systems can also extend collaboration tools to work more efficiently with community partners such as EMS and post-acute care facilities to improve care continuity. Hospitals that embrace change and overcome operational barriers can transform their relationships with providers into ultimately improved care delivery and patient experiences.

Photo: Khanisorn Chaokla, Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos