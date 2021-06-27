How Google beats the biggest critics of the San Jose mega campus





Google’s “Downtown West” proposal is Google’s first mixed-use campus, consisting of a vast 80-acre site in downtown San Jose.

Sitelab Urban Studio

Google’s path to a large-scale tech campus project in San Jose began with activists chaining chairs inside the city hall over the city’s decision to sell public land to tech giants. It ended with some of its greatest enemies signing its praise.

Last month, the City Council of San Jose approved Google’s plans for a multipurpose megacampus spanning 80 acres and 7.3 million square feet of office space in the heart of California’s third largest city. To beat critics, Google has designated more than half of its campus for public use, offering a $ 200 million community benefit package that includes evacuation funding, job training, and the power of community leaders to influence how they spend.

Jeffrey Becanan, Director of Public Policy, San Jose-based Community Coalition Working Partnership USA, said:

“It reminded me of how organization works and is important,” said Mariano El Fernandez, director of non-profit Silicon Valley Rising. “Now it really feels like a partnership.”

The success of the partnership comes from major tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon trying to expand their real estate footprint across the country while residents are sueing for evacuation. It’s been two years since the community famously abandoned Amazon’s plans to build a campus in New York. It also happens when labor groups and employees are speaking more about the impact of large tech companies. Some local organizers said Google’s success paved the way for future organization using technology.

However, it took me four years to get there.

Big opposition and rocky start

Google has a long history of dealing with the city government and the community near its headquarters in Mountain View, 10 miles from San Jose. However, despite the fact that many of its employees live in San Jose, the company had no history of investing in San Jose itself.

According to community members, the process started in the wrong direction.

Maria Noel Fernandez, leader of the Silicon Valley Rising Campaign, is leading the protest at Google’s 2019 Shareholders’ Meeting on the company’s campus in Sunnyvale, California.

Jennifer Elias | CNBC

It began just as the conversation over technology and antitrust began to gain momentum in the wider world, when campus plans seemed to be hidden in secret. To the local community, Google and the city seemed to be secretly planning to give the company public land without much discussion with the community.

In 2017, the general public learned that the city of San Jose had entered into exclusive negotiations with Google. It was intended to purchase all parcels in an area of ​​approximately 240 acres. In 2018, local media reportedly revealed a non-disclosure agreement between civil servants and Google. Working Partnerships USA, an organization in Buchanan, has sued the city for doing closed-door deals with tech giants.

“One of our first concerns was about NDAs,” said Fernandez.

“The NDA was very ugly for the project,” said Bob Staedler, principal of Silicon Valley Synergy, a land-use and development consulting firm based in San Jose.

Another major concern was the evacuation that the city saw when engineers such as Apple and Google moved in for years. Within a week of the news that Google was coming to town and using most of downtown, home prices on the site’s three-mile radius soared 7% and then rose in the months that followed. The expert told CNBC. At the time.

Community groups protested at all Google and city events in front of us. Several protesters were chained to the chair at a particularly controversial city council meeting. Protesters also created a scene outside of Google’s marketing conference in San Jose, where picketters “Welcome to Googleville”, “Hey Google, Don’t kick me out.”

Fernandez led most of them and spoke to the megaphone.

“I have had two children since Google signed an exclusive bargaining agreement,” Fernandez said. “But it almost feels like Google is my third.”

After such an exhibition, the company announced a $ 1 billion housing pledge to build 20,000 Bay Area homes over the next decade, but residents said the company was spending money on the problem. I was still afraid, still suppressing excitement without providing accurate details and plans. used. Immediately after Google’s announcement, US Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Caliph, sent a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai requesting more details.

At the time, Google had heard criticisms about the timing of the announcement, but told CNBC that it was also aware that housing in the Bay Area had reached a crisis.

Fernandez’s organization called Google’s housing investment a “victory,” but added that there was much more to do.

Google continued to scoop up the land around the area, increasing frustration from trade unions seeking answers. “We wanted to make sure they weren’t just spending money on the problem,” Buchanan said.

At that point, Fernandez told Google that the local organizer had a clear message to “swim upstream or make something together.”

Embedding community liaison

In 2019, Google put together a diverse cohort of community liaisons, talked to locals, listened to their concerns, and highlighted their story. Community members said these open-door conversations ultimately led them to sit at the table regarding decision making.

The cohort consisted of new employees, a few women, and people of color who played a role in everything from public affairs to real estate.

According to the LinkedIn page, one was Richard Benavidez, who was in charge of “designs, programs and partnerships essential to comprehensive real estate development.”

Another Javier Gonzles is from San Jose and has frequently connected with the population about common love and concerns about the region’s blue-collar workers, art and culture.

“I think it was just then that they were able to drink coffee and chat off-the-record with the organization,” said Bob Stadler. “Instead of Google being a monolith, you really needed a human.”

Google is hosting community presentations and feedback sessions in San Jose on the proposed megacampus.

Jennifer Elias / CNBC

Residents said these liaisons became credible members of the community that listened to their concerns and followed up.

“They have put together a team of people who are really interested in working more closely as a community as a partner,” said Buchanan. “When the team got together, you saw a relationship with the Silicon Valley Union, the complexion of the conversation changed over time.”

When it changes

By the end of 2019, local community members had begun to see change.

One of the main hires was Alexa Arena, the district leader in San Jose, who joined the company in 2019. She previously worked for Lend Lease, a real estate company affiliated with Google for housing planning in the Bay Area, and had controversial real estate planning experience. Adding an arena has shown to community members that the company is sending someone with real decision-making power to listen to them.

They say the arena’s presence was modest and calm. She is the company and city authorities city this project.

“This is really different from what you see in a normal-sized project. In this case, the end user is Google,” the arena told a large group of San Jose residents in an early public feedback session in 2019. I told you.

She thanked people for allowing their time and company to become a builder of a historic city already, but she didn’t rush to do so, community members said. ..

“We’ve been here for a long time,” read her first slide at the 2019 community presentation.

“For the first time, I saw that true intentional process,” Buchanan said. “For all of us, it felt quite different.”

Residents tested her credibility and expertise. If the arena didn’t know the answer, she didn’t pretend, but she repeated the question to make sure she understood it before consulting with the company or someone else with an external partner. She followed up on concerns, such as how placing a six-story building near an existing neighborhood works.

Many organizers say that the diverse composition of the Google team has helped to deepen relationships with minority members of the community.

“She has a different set of skills that whites wouldn’t have,” Staedler said of the arena. “There is media training, especially the natural way Alexa didn’t try to sell anything to you.”

Give residents “joint governance”

By 2020, Google had begun to realize that residents needed more transparency and wasn’t content with a partial view of the plan. As a result, the company has made a series of updates to its plans, including a community-based governance committee for specific funds.

The company also hired a local agency to design a website to display up-to-date information, timelines, expectations and other details on campus planning. The website displayed important concerns of the inhabitants, such as “maintaining a genuine non-corporate character” and “losing moms and pop shops.” We also launched a mailing list and sent updates regularly on campus to allow readers to provide feedback on their plans.

Google Tech Campus Community Feedback Session

Jennifer Elias | CNBC

By 2021, the company had more than 100 listening sessions and its plans had begun to be screened. The rendering of the space has been updated to reflect a warm and cozy open space where workers, resident children and artists can walk around each other, eat together and shop together. This was in stark contrast to the first rendering of a cold, basic skyscraper overlooking the rest of the area while a young, hip technician roamed around.

“Thousands of conversations helped us focus on what we really wanted on our site. It was a much more resilient area than a corporate campus or financial district,” Google said. Alexa Arena, San Jose District Leader, said in October. 2020 video.

This is “the opposite of the traditional corporate campus,” said urban designer Laura Cresimano at the time.

The biggest win for a community organizer is to gain decision-making power on how to specify and pay community dollars. The final agreement included the establishment of an advisory board of 13 members, including 5 members with experience in the community.

“The decision-making power lies not in the city hall or in the elected politicians, but in the community, deliberately thinking about the imbalances in power of those who experience them,” Buchanan said.

“Being able to have real power in decision making at this level is something we have never seen before,” says Fenandez.

The Project Collective Agreement guarantees the work and fair wage apprenticeship of construction workers to ensure that they “benefit non-Google workers as well”.

Since the approval, Buchanan said organizations such as Amazon and Oakland Athletics, a major league baseball player, have been seeking advice on how to connect with the local community following the success of the Google partnership.

“This is a way to ensure that the community gathers on several complex projects and works for all residents and businesses in San Jose,” said Jean Cohen, CEO of the South Bay Labor Council, on a local television show. I think it really represents. ” “Google is not the union’s employer, but Google is a really good partner in figuring out how to make this project work for as many members as possible.”

Some critics still remain, but the organizers say the project has paved the way for future organization such as real estate projects. Cohen added that the conversation was so successful that he believed it would continue after the project was completed.

“Once the project was completed, we talked with Google about how to allow the union to organize,” Cohen said. “So I think there’s a lot of positive dialogue, so in the end those companies decide they might want to be a union company.”

