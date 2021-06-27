Fight Inferno with Silicon Valley technology





Bay Area-born startup Lumineye began with the goal of empowering soldiers to see through walls. However, climate change has expanded the market and Lumineye is now working with firefighters to fine-tune its products. This is a handheld device that uses radar to look inside a building or with a thick brush.

“Unfortunately, the more frequent the fire, the more we can focus on its use case,” said Megan Lacy, co-founder and co-CEO of a company born from the entrepreneurial class at Stanford University. ..

In addition to the California drought, fuel and community-filled forests along narrow roads in wooded areas provide a deadly recipe tragically illustrated by the 2018 campfire that killed 86 people in paradise. make. Scientists agree that wildfires will become more and more devastating due to climate change, so that the ghosts of fire that devour the community and choke the state with smoke can fight fires with new technology. We are promoting innovation.

Calistoga, CA-October 3: Cal Fire Air Tanker dropped flame retardants on Saturday, October 3, 2020, on Grassfire, east of Mount St. Helena, Calistoga, California. (AndaChu / Bay Area News Group)

Last year, a wall of fire overlooked the sea south of Pescadero from the Santa Cruz Mountains to a palace-like home in technology industry leader Steve Blank. His home remains standing thanks to the heroism of CalFire’s ground forces that helped him fight the flames within a foot of his home. But Blank believes that if California doesn’t actively implement new technologies, much of the Bay Area and the rest of California will be left in smoky ruins.

“You’re looking for a power multiplier,” said Blank, who is investing in Rain, a Palo Alto startup that makes delay-dropping drones. “How do you fight this exponential growth (wildfire) without exceeding California’s gross domestic product?”

Blank envisions a future in which artificial intelligence software will dispatch fire-fighting drones to detect fires as soon as the satellite ignites. It’s probably not surprising that the blank proposes a Silicon Valley solution featuring AI and flying robots. He is an influential startup expert teaching at the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University. His “Hacking for Defense” class there gave birth to Lumineye.

And Blank’s vision seems to be approaching reality every day. Cal Fire and other agencies are starting to use AI, satellites, and drones and are looking at other cutting-edge solutions.

Dan Muncie, chief of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said not long ago that the fire chief relied primarily on paper maps and ink markers. “The technology adoption we’ve seen over the last three years has exploded,” says Muncie.

Boulder Creek, CA-May 28: Zonehaven CEO Charlie Crocker has created software that displays the location of a fire, evacuation zone, and evacuation route. It was used by emergency responders and the general public during a fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains (CZU) last summer and was filmed on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Carl Mondon / Bay Area Newsgroup)

In one of a series of giant flames caused by dry thunderstorms in last year’s Santa Cruz Mountains fire, Bay Area startup Zonehaven’s official and public map-based evacuation software was released by CEO Charlie Croker. It went into operation with the statement “Trial by fire”. “

Zonehaven was founded in 2018 and already has dozens of agencies and municipalities, including the counties of Cal Fire, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda, safely spilling people from threatened areas. It is adopted to adjust. The public app shows where the resident is on the map and shows the evacuation status in zone colors, from recommendations to warnings and orders.

“If you really want to summarize the real problem of what I call the Megafire era, its evacuation,” said Jake Hess, Santa Clara County Unit Chief of Calfire.

Last year’s fire burned a record 4.3 million acres in California, and this year 85% of California has been hit by extreme drought. Last week, seven major wildfires were already on fire throughout the state.

Palo Alto startup Rain Industries’ “Mark 2” drone similar to a small helicopter used as a firefighting aircraft (provided by Rain Industries)

At Rain, which is trying to sell drone service contracts to CalFire and other institutions, CEO Maxwell Brodie believes that traditional fire extinguishing methods are important, but not enough in the face of ever-increasing fires. I am. “No matter how many people, aircraft, or tankers are thrown into the problem, our solution cannot be extended,” he said. “The key challenge of integrating new technology into firefighting activities is overcoming the old way of doing things.”

At the Menlo Park Fire Department, Secretary Harold Chapel Haumann says he can provide valuable eyes to the sky during a wildfire, such as at night and in the smoke and weather conditions that drop choppers and planes to the ground, 30 camera-equipped drones. Oversees the fleet of. He believes that Cal Fire’s use of drones for landscape and damage investigations is a good step, but authorities’ safety rules require drones to fly low enough not to threaten firefighting aircraft, but in the event of a wildfire. Not allowed to fire. “Please remove the handcuffs,” he said. “Let’s fly”

Capella Space, a San Francisco company with four satellites in orbit that can provide detailed landscape photography day and night through clouds and smoke, plans to serve CalFire and the US Forest Service. This allows government agencies to “provide rapid information. Product Vice President Dan Getman said:

Eric Appel, a professor of materials science at Stanford University who led the development of roadside fire gels, said, “Because people have been trying to sell snake oil in this area for a long time,” caution is needed regarding new fire extinguishing technologies. Said that. CalFire’s emergency funding for 2020-21 surged from $ 360 million initially to more than $ 1 billion by the end of 2020, but the additional costs for firefighters and aircraft are relatively low, Appel said. I am.

Phillip SeLegue, Deputy Head of Intel Units at CalFire, said the agency is responding to technological changes as the environment changes, noting the adoption of Technosylva, a data processing platform that predicts, monitors and predicts fires and their spread. Did. His colleague Hess described the software as a “technical shot.” Cal Fire also received real-time images from U.S. military drones and made significant investments in a wide range of forest camera systems, Hess said.

According to SeLegue, the agency takes other feeds from classified Pentagon sources and satellites to detect ignition and enable continuous fire assessment in near real time. All of these are displayed on the Technosylva platform along with the ALERT camera view.

SeLegue added that artificial intelligence software that processes images from Cal Fire aircraft and sends them to ground commanders to indicate the location of the fire should be fully used this year. The agency plans to work with the US Forest Office by using drones to ignite open burning and prevent the spread of fire, and is working with NASA to integrate autonomous drones into firefighting, people and supplies. It carries, provides communication links, and even drops delay agents. He said.

Boulder Creek, CA – 22nd August: Protecting homes around a fiery home on Madrone Avenue on the corner of Virginia Avenue before 2am in Boulder Creek, CA on Friday, August 22, 2020. Firefighters work for you. (Dylan Busher / Bay Area Newsgroup)

It remains to be seen if technology can save us in California’s warming climate. Auckland and Berkeley hills, or many communities in Woodside, Los Gatos, Felton, and Bonnie Doon, are surrounded by forests and have limited escape routes. “It’s really just a dice game,” said Stanford’s Appel. “The more catastrophic fires we have, the more likely we are to have another paradise.”

