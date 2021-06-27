Big iPad, Apple Car Changes, Amazon AR Glasses: Inside Big Tech Lab





This week: Apple explores the larger iPad, reorganizes its car team, Amazon witnesses augmented reality, and Peloton takes over the Apple Watch.

Welcome to our weekly newsletter, PowerOn.

Starting next Sunday and every week thereafter, Bloomberg.com subscribers will have early access to a special version of this newsletter, my answers to tech (or basketball) questions, and unlimited access to Bloomberg News and the mobile app.

starter

Let me explain the point. I created this newsletter on my iPad Pro. It may not sound like a shocking revelation, but believe me, I left the tablet to the duty of watching videos and playing light games. But since the iPadOS 15 beta release this month, I’ve almost left my laptop behind and done most of my work from the iPad.

Now, Apple Inc. is even more enthusiastic about what needs to be changed with the iPad. It goes beyond software. Huge screen time ranging from 14 inches to 16 inches. I love speed, touchscreen, versatility, and the Magic Keyboard, but the 12.9-inch display is too small for anyone accustomed to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

And I’m not the only one thinking about it. Apple is said to have engineers and designers looking for a larger iPad that could hit the shelves in the next few years at the earliest. Next year, Apple is paying attention to the iPad Pro, which was redesigned to its current size in 2022, so it’s unlikely and may not come at all. But the big iPad is the perfect device for many, including me, and will continue to blur the line between tablets and laptops.

Photographer: Nina Riggio / Bloomberg

Speaking of the iPad and Mac being more similar, I think Apple has definitely moved the iPad Pro when it comes to software, but in the end it’s a Mac app and a more flexible app for multitasking like the Mac. Windows must be allowed in the placement of.

I like the multitasking improvements in the iPad beta so far. The biggest change for me is that I can launch the app in split view from the home screen as well as from the dock. I’m digging into the App Library. This is basically the iPad version of Launchpad on Mac.

Still, we want to be able to have four or five windows in front of us that can be easily resized and moved, just as we would on a Mac. Or if you just unveiled a new version of Windows last week with a cleaner interface. And I want to be able to run some Mac apps, such as work apps that don’t exist on the iPad. The larger iPad Pro is a great place to enhance both of these. It’s time for Apple to get rid of Band-Aid and go all-in to the iPad.

bench

Amazon is considering AR glasses and a foldable Kindle e-reader. Apple’s lab in Cupertino, California isn’t the only one creating new projects. Amazon.com Inc. is working on many home gadgets such as Echos and future domestic robots, but according to people familiar with the company’s research, they are also looking at mobile devices. This includes a long-term plan for augmented reality glasses (of course, the space Apple plans to enter) and an in-house discussion of Kindlee readers with foldable screens after Samsung’s adoption of technology. ..

Apple’s App Store Revenue Machine continues to grow. Apple has billions of reasons to protect the App Store from legislators. According to Sensor Tower estimates, which it shares exclusively with Bloomberg PowerOn, the company generated $ 12 billion in global revenue from the App Store in the first half of 2021, up 18% from the year-ago quarter. It also takes into account some apps that are moving to a 15% revenue share as part of Apple’s small business program.

Peloton uses the Apple Watch heart rate sensor. Peloton Interactive Inc. is ready to move beyond bikes and treadmills to wearables, a natural extension of the fitness technology space. The company is working on a heart rate monitor for the arm to interact with the Peloton phone app and its exercise equipment. My guess is that it’s just the beginning of their wearable ambitions.

Speaking of Apple Watch, there are many new models. Apple is ahead of the long roadmap for this watch. This year’s tap: Upgraded screen, faster processor, minor redesign with new wireless technology. Expect more repetitive updates to the flagship model next year, adding a temperature sensor in addition to the new Apple Watch SE and the Explorer Edition with a more rugged frame. The glucose meter is farther away.

Change of list

Since the project began to take shape around 2014, Apple’s self-driving car team has seen some leadership changes. However, in 2018, after leading the development of the Model 3 by Tesla, we have gained some degree of management stability by hiring Dougfield, who is now Vice President.

But this year, the car team has changed even further. At least three top members of the group have departed this year. Benjamin Lyon, Heimewade, and Dave Scott, who were involved in engineering, safety systems, and robotics, respectively. Recently, Apple has hired Ulrich Kranz as the top lieutenant in Field. Kranz is a veteran of the automotive industry, overseeing the development of BMW’s i3 electric vehicle and i8 hybrid and playing a leading role in self-driving startups Canoe and Faraday Future. Kranz’s resume is not exactly a slam dunk in the automotive world. BMW has been panned by some design critics and his startup has almost failed, but his experience reaffirms Apple’s ultimate ambitions.

These aren’t the only changes to the top level of Apple’s car team. As part of the remodeling, the company has promoted several other names to leadership in the automotive sector, according to group members.

They include:

Co-founder and former president of the now abolished robotic toy car startup Anki (appearing on stage at WWDC in 2013), which ran the car operating system team for self-driving startup Apple Drive.ai. Hanns Tappeiner, purchased two years ago, joined Apple in March after leaving Freedom Robotics. He is a co-founded company that creates software to control robot fleets. Martin Levin currently runs a group that oversees autonomous driving artificial intelligence-based decision making.Car Paul Costa, longtime Apple Hardware Engineering Manager Buzzer

Warning: This take is probably very controversial for fellow Lakers fans. I think Los Angeles should try to replace Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76er, who almost refused to shoot in the playoffs and almost failed the team.

Despite its major drawbacks, Simmons is one of the best playmakers and defenders in the NBA. Given that Simmons shares an agent with LeBron James with almost half of the Lakers last year, it could be where he and his agents are looking. That doesn’t mean the Sixers are obliged, but the Lakers have two players like Dennis Schroeder (via sign-and-trade) and Kyle Kuzma. What else is offered.

Ben Simmons.

Photographer: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The Lakers could also match Simmons. Perhaps no mentor is better than James for him. And when James finally retired, Simmons was finally able to act as the Lakers’ main playmaker. Prior to that, the Lakers had some spacing issues. Probably the only solution is to pair the two shooters with Simmons, Lebron and Anthony Davis.

A trio like this would be a lot of talent and a big challenge for the Lakers coach staff (and perhaps fans), but I think there is a world where it works.

Schedule

Dear Google Pixel fans, this summer is perfect for you. The company’s next-generation low-cost mobile phone, the Pixel 5a, will be announced and released in August.

For Apple, all the attention is on the fall, so the next few weeks are destined to shed light on product news. In addition to the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, it’s been about three months since the next iPhone and Apple Watch models were released. Stay tuned for a lot of news about these models after the summer downturn. And don’t forget your iPad and Mac. Apple has a new entry-level iPad for students, and the MacBook Pro and iPad mini were also improved later this year.

