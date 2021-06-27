UK bans Binance with latest cryptocurrency crackdown





London (Reuters)-British financial regulators have ordered Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, to suspend all regulated activities, and global scrutiny is increasing. Warned consumers about the form.

File Photo: The Binance logo will appear on the exhibition stand of Delta Summit, Malta’s official blockchain and digital innovation event, to be held in St. Julian’s, Malta on October 4, 2018. REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi

In a notification dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that Binance Markets Ltd, a Binances UK entity, may not carry out regulated activities without FCA’s prior written consent. It was.

Binance did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Cryptocurrency trading is not directly regulated in the UK, but approval is required to provide services such as cryptocurrency derivative trading.

The FCA told Binance that by June 30, it would be necessary to display a notice stating that BINANCE MARKETS LIMITED is not permitted to engage in UK regulated activities on its website and social media channels. I did.

You also need to protect and retain all records related to UK consumers and notify the FCA that this has been done by July 2.

Regulators took their legal obligations very seriously and did not explain why they took action against Binance, which they said they were involved in working with regulators and law enforcement agencies.

The FCA, along with other countries around the world, is strengthening its scrutiny of cryptocurrency trading, which is booming in the UK.

Since January, the FCA has required all companies offering cryptocurrency-related services to register and show compliance with anti-money laundering rules. But earlier this month, only five companies registered, with the majority not yet compliant.

Japanese regulators said on June 25 that Binance was operating illegally in the country, a notice posted on the Japanese Financial Services Agency’s website said.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that US Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service officials investigating money laundering and tax evasion were seeking information from individuals with insights into the Binance business.

In April, the German Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin warned exchanges that there was a risk of being fined for offering digital tokens without an investor prospectus.

Report by Derek Francis of Bangalore and Rachel Armstrong of London. Edited by Toby Chopra and Alexander Smith

